Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:26 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

As Ukraine’s capital prepares for siege, Russians ‘gun down women and children making a last-ditch escape near Kyiv, killing seven’.

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:26 am
Russians

As Ukraine’s capital prepares for siege, Russians ‘gun down women and children making a last-ditch escape near Kyiv, killing seven’.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

RUSSIAN forces allegedly “gunned down women and children,” killing seven civilians who were attempting to flee a village near Kyiv.

It comes after a defiant Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Russia will only take Kyiv if Vladimir Putin’s troops “raze it to the ground,” as the Ukrainian capital braces for a siege.

As Russian forces close in on the capital, brave Ukrainian soldiers set up tank traps in the streets to repel invaders.

Putin’s troops are closing in on the city, believed to be just 15 miles away, as terrified Ukrainians flee their homes.

It comes after Russia was accused of killing seven people, including a child, who were attempting to flee the warzone in a last-ditch effort.

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia of firing on a convoy of civilian evacuees from the Kyiv region village of Peremoha.

“After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the city,” they said in a statement.

“Russians opened fire on a column of women and children attempting to flee the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed-upon “green” corridor. Seven people were killed, including a child.”

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians and has blamed Ukraine for repeated blunders in efforts to evacuate people from the worst-affected areas, including the southern port city of Mariupol.

Russian airstrikes have trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and forced 2.5 million Ukrainians to flee to neighbouring countries.

And, tragically, Zelensky stated earlier on Saturday that the conflict had resulted in the disappearance of some small Ukrainian towns.

However, the Ukrainian president today warned that the Russians would only be able to take control of Kyiv if they “razed it to the ground,” as he confirmed that around 1,300 of his troops had been killed since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, amid escalating conflict around the capital, a Russian rocket today destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near a city in Kyiv Oblast, with footage showing a ferocious fire at the site.

An ammunition depot was also hit, according to Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych, with footage on social media showing smoke billowing from the scene.

According to Kyiv Oblast police, a fire broke out at the depot after it was hit by six Russian missiles.

Air raid sirens wailed across the capital and other cities this morning, with reports of explosions in the strategic city of Dnipro, as well as Mykolaiv, Nikolaev, and Kropyvnytskyi.

But, despite the fact that the war has been going on for 17 days, Ukrainian forces are still defending the country.

As Putin’s invasion drags on, Ukraine’s defence unit claims an enemy control point in the Kyiv direction has been destroyed after being blasted from the air, declaring in a tweet that “our Air Force is working.”

It comes as Russia is suspected of planning another major assault on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with troops seen moving towards the city.

Satellite imagery shows Russian tanks and other vehicles approaching Kyiv, while other aerial footage appears to show military equipment stationed outside the capital.

The images were captured near Antonov Airport, just miles from the city, by Maxar, which has been monitoring the invasion since its inception.

Along the main road, a large military convoy can be seen.

Images appear to show that the infamous 40-mile “death convoy” of Russian vehicles that had been stalled near Kyiv for nearly two weeks has now “disappeared,” as rocket artillery is being moved into firing positions for an assault on the city.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian MP has declared that the battle for Kyiv will be Russia’s new “Stalingrad if they want it to be.”

Sviatoslav Yurah said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a massive town of millions, and if the Russians try to enter, they’ll face quite a fight – this will be their Stalingrad if they want it to be.

“Nobody is going to surrender – I can assure you of that.”

It comes as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stated that the country has reached a “strategic turning point” in its conflict with Russia, urging Ukrainians to be patient.

Ukraine’s president stated in a video message: “Many people, I’m sure, have begun to feel tired. I appreciate it. Impatient. I

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Is THIS proof that the Kyiv Ghost exists? Ukraine's military releases a photo of a pilot who shot down ten Russian fighter planes during the war

It was thought that a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down up...
2 hours ago
Fearless elderly Ukrainians confront gun-toting Russian troops who barged into their home and kicked them out

A FEARLESS ELDERLY Ukranian couple confronted a swarm of gun-toting Russian soldiers...
3 hours ago
Putin plans to send 16,000 fighters from the Middle East to join the invasion of Ukraine

VLADIMIR PUTIN is preparing to release 16,000 fighters from the Middle East...
3 hours ago
Putin's secret gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children are hiding in a Swiss chalet' while waging war on innocent Ukrainians

As the war with Ukraine rages on, VLADIMIR PUTIN is said to...
3 hours ago
Western officials are concerned that Putin will use chemical weapons against civilians in Ukraine

EVIL Spies fear that Vladimir Putin will use horrifying chemical weapons as...
4 hours ago
The horror of a Ukrainian mother as her own SON bombs her in a Russian jet – exposing the absurdity of Putin's war

A mother from Ukraine has revealed that her son is a Russian...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
5 mins ago
Prince Harry appears in an Invictus Games video ahead of his visit to The Hague

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Invictus Games stated that...
Prince Harry
7 mins ago
The rift between Prince Harry and the royal family will not be repaired

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption"...
Hailey Bieber
11 mins ago
Hailey Bieber confirms she is fully recovered after a health scare, calling it one of the “scariest moments” of her life

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the model has...
Queen Elizabeth
29 mins ago
New images from Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ suggest Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Russia

The makers of Netflix's royal show, The Crown, have released a new...
Adsence Ad 300X600