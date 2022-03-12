As Ukraine’s capital prepares for siege, Russians ‘gun down women and children making a last-ditch escape near Kyiv, killing seven’.

RUSSIAN forces allegedly “gunned down women and children,” killing seven civilians who were attempting to flee a village near Kyiv.

It comes after a defiant Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Russia will only take Kyiv if Vladimir Putin’s troops “raze it to the ground,” as the Ukrainian capital braces for a siege.

As Russian forces close in on the capital, brave Ukrainian soldiers set up tank traps in the streets to repel invaders.

Putin’s troops are closing in on the city, believed to be just 15 miles away, as terrified Ukrainians flee their homes.

It comes after Russia was accused of killing seven people, including a child, who were attempting to flee the warzone in a last-ditch effort.

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia of firing on a convoy of civilian evacuees from the Kyiv region village of Peremoha.

“After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the city,” they said in a statement.

“Russians opened fire on a column of women and children attempting to flee the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed-upon “green” corridor. Seven people were killed, including a child.”

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians and has blamed Ukraine for repeated blunders in efforts to evacuate people from the worst-affected areas, including the southern port city of Mariupol.

Russian airstrikes have trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and forced 2.5 million Ukrainians to flee to neighbouring countries.

And, tragically, Zelensky stated earlier on Saturday that the conflict had resulted in the disappearance of some small Ukrainian towns.

However, the Ukrainian president today warned that the Russians would only be able to take control of Kyiv if they “razed it to the ground,” as he confirmed that around 1,300 of his troops had been killed since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, amid escalating conflict around the capital, a Russian rocket today destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near a city in Kyiv Oblast, with footage showing a ferocious fire at the site.

An ammunition depot was also hit, according to Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych, with footage on social media showing smoke billowing from the scene.

According to Kyiv Oblast police, a fire broke out at the depot after it was hit by six Russian missiles.

Air raid sirens wailed across the capital and other cities this morning, with reports of explosions in the strategic city of Dnipro, as well as Mykolaiv, Nikolaev, and Kropyvnytskyi.

But, despite the fact that the war has been going on for 17 days, Ukrainian forces are still defending the country.

As Putin’s invasion drags on, Ukraine’s defence unit claims an enemy control point in the Kyiv direction has been destroyed after being blasted from the air, declaring in a tweet that “our Air Force is working.”

It comes as Russia is suspected of planning another major assault on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with troops seen moving towards the city.

Satellite imagery shows Russian tanks and other vehicles approaching Kyiv, while other aerial footage appears to show military equipment stationed outside the capital.

The images were captured near Antonov Airport, just miles from the city, by Maxar, which has been monitoring the invasion since its inception.

Along the main road, a large military convoy can be seen.

Images appear to show that the infamous 40-mile “death convoy” of Russian vehicles that had been stalled near Kyiv for nearly two weeks has now “disappeared,” as rocket artillery is being moved into firing positions for an assault on the city.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian MP has declared that the battle for Kyiv will be Russia’s new “Stalingrad if they want it to be.”

Sviatoslav Yurah said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a massive town of millions, and if the Russians try to enter, they’ll face quite a fight – this will be their Stalingrad if they want it to be.

“Nobody is going to surrender – I can assure you of that.”

It comes as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stated that the country has reached a “strategic turning point” in its conflict with Russia, urging Ukrainians to be patient.

Ukraine’s president stated in a video message: “Many people, I’m sure, have begun to feel tired. I appreciate it. Impatient. I