Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

At least three people are killed in Florida after a massive ’25-car’ wreck sparks a ‘explosion,’ sending flames into the air

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:51 am
Florida Car Crash

At least three people are killed in Florida after a massive ’25-car’ wreck sparks a ‘explosion,’ sending flames into the air

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to reports, up to 25 cars were involved in a pile-up on Interstate 95 in Florida, killing at least three people.

Several tractor-trailer and semi-truck crashes were reported in Edgewater shortly after 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

According to WFTV, a semi-truck was involved in a crash that resulted in an explosion.

According to WKMG-TV, Florida Highway Patrol officials say that some of the injured are children. The exact number of injured people is unknown.

One child was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

As the fire burns, first responders are attempting to rescue drivers from their vehicles.

To respond to the incident, medical helicopters rushed to the scene.

CCTV footage circulated on the internet showed flames shooting into the skyline.

The interstate is engulfed in thick fog, with visibility reduced to zero.

According to Spectrum 13, a dense fog advisory is in effect for Volusia County until 7 a.m.

Because all lanes are blocked, the interstate has been closed in both directions.

From Miami to the Houlton-Woodstock border crossing between Maine and New Brunswick, Canada, I-95 runs north to south.

It is the longest north-south interstate, spanning 1,908 miles.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...
2 hours ago
During its invasion of Ukraine, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons capable of 'exploding' the enemy's lungs, according to the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defence, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons during...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Colorado plane crash today – Flames engulf the aircraft after it collides with the E-470 highway in Denver

AFTER crashing near a Colorado highway on Tuesday, a SMALL PLANE burst...
3 hours ago
Thomas Siderio Jr, 12, dies after being ‘shot in the back by cops while running away’ after shots fired at patrol car

Police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died after being shot in...
4 hours ago
Donald Trump's plane made 'emergency landing after one of the engines FAILED.'

ON SATURDAY, FORMER President Donald Trump's plane was forced to make an...
5 hours ago
Israel, Turkey hail new era after years of broken ties

ANKARA, March 9, 2022 (AFP) - Israel and Turkey proclaimed a new era...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
29 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th March 2022) 24k...
Prince Harry
46 mins ago
Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ introduction to Queen Elizabeth II, where Prince Harry revealed PRIVATE royal tradition

MEGHAN MARKLE "quickly learned" a few Royal traditions when she first met...
Queen Elizabeth
50 mins ago
Who are the TWO people Queen Elizabeth Calls the MOST

As the monarchy's head, you'd think The Queen would have to be...
Kate Middleton
54 mins ago
Kate Middleton and William pay a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, hoping to do more to help but feeling ‘useless.’

Kate and William paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in...
Adsence Ad 300X600