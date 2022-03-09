At least three people are killed in Florida after a massive ’25-car’ wreck sparks a ‘explosion,’ sending flames into the air

According to reports, up to 25 cars were involved in a pile-up on Interstate 95 in Florida, killing at least three people.

Several tractor-trailer and semi-truck crashes were reported in Edgewater shortly after 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

According to WFTV, a semi-truck was involved in a crash that resulted in an explosion.

According to WKMG-TV, Florida Highway Patrol officials say that some of the injured are children. The exact number of injured people is unknown.

One child was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

As the fire burns, first responders are attempting to rescue drivers from their vehicles.

To respond to the incident, medical helicopters rushed to the scene.

CCTV footage circulated on the internet showed flames shooting into the skyline.

The interstate is engulfed in thick fog, with visibility reduced to zero.

According to Spectrum 13, a dense fog advisory is in effect for Volusia County until 7 a.m.

Because all lanes are blocked, the interstate has been closed in both directions.

From Miami to the Houlton-Woodstock border crossing between Maine and New Brunswick, Canada, I-95 runs north to south.

It is the longest north-south interstate, spanning 1,908 miles.