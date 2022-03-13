Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

13th Mar, 2022. 11:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Bermuda suspends licenses for hundreds of Russian aircraft

AFP News Agency

13th Mar, 2022. 11:40 pm
Bermuda suspends licenses for hundreds of Russian aircraft

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2022 (AFP) – Bermuda says it is suspending certification of Russian planes licenced in the British overseas territory due to sanctions on Moscow, likely impacting hundreds of Russian commercial aircraft around the world.

The move could have critical effects including the grounding of a significant portion of the Russian fleet, more than 700 of which are believed to be licensed in Bermuda.

“International sanctions on the aviation sector have had a significant impact on the ability to sustain safety oversight on Russian operated aircraft on the Bermuda Aircraft Registry,” the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) said late Saturday in a statement.

The system has been restricted to such a degree that the BCAA “is unable to confidently approve these aircraft as being airworthy,” the agency said.

As of late March 12, “the BCAA has provisionally suspended all Certificates of Airworthiness of those aircraft operating under the Article 83bis Agreement between Bermuda and the Russian Federation,” it said.

The announcement is the latest blow to a Russian commercial airlines sector already reeling from punitive measures after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian carrier Aeroflot was banned from the airspace of the entire EU, the United Kingdom and Canada, forcing it to suspend flights to these destinations, while American aviation giant Boeing suspended its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow.

Aviation industry experts told AFP Sunday the move by BCAA jeopardizes Russia’s ability to operate these aircraft.

Following the license suspension, “aviation authorities… will almost certainly say ‘We don’t want your planes,'” said Michel Merluzeau, an aerospace market analyst with AIR, although he added that Russian authorities could say that if proper maintenance is done, they can still fly in Russia.

But with sanctions barring manufacturers Airbus and Boeing from selling spare parts and offering maintenance, operating the aircraft without such indispensable assistance “cannot last long,” Merluzeau added.

Earlier Bermuda’s government said there are more than 900 aircraft registered in the tiny territory, which is considered to be a tax haven.

A “significant amount” of those planes are used by commercial Russian air operators, according to BCAA.

Late last month a British MP, Liz Saville-Roberts, told parliament of the need to effectively implement sanctions against Russia’s civilian aircraft fleet, saying 713 leased Russian aircraft are registered in Bermuda.

Read More

44 mins ago
Joe Biden is handing over control of the Iran nuclear talks to Putin

Some stories are so illogical that you can't help but scratch your...
52 mins ago
Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in the country's largest-ever mass execution

Saudi Arabia executed 81 alleged criminals on Saturday, the kingdom's largest mass...
56 mins ago
During a marriage proposal, Vladimir Putin's wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva mistook him for dumping her

Vladimir Putin proposed to his first wife in such a low-key manner...
1 hour ago
Oil concerns give Iran an advantage in nuclear talks

A majority of Iranian lawmakers have suggested that Iran should take advantage...
1 hour ago
Two employees were stabbed at the Museum of Modern Art by a man whose membership had been revoked

A man became enraged after being denied entry to the Museum of...
2 hours ago
Brent Renaud, a filmmaker from the United States, was killed in Ukraine by Russian forces

Brent Renaud, an award-winning American filmmaker whose work has appeared in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song 'Tamanna'
1 min ago
Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song ‘Tamanna’

Hira Mani's new song 'Tamanna' from Season 2 of Kashmir Beats has...
4 mins ago
By the fifth month of my pregnancy, my pregnancy bump had shrunk so much that people were wondering where my baby was

A YOUNG MUM has stunned the internet by sharing a video of...
M4 motorway
10 mins ago
A man’s body was discovered dead on the M4 motorway, and an investigation into his ‘unexplained’ death has been launched

A MAJOR police investigation is underway after the body of a man...
second mayor
15 mins ago
Putin’s forces kidnap second mayor as hero ‘who stood in front of Russian tank’ dragged off and other victim ‘tortured’

SECOND Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian forces, one day after another was...
Adsence Ad 300X600