Brent Renaud, a filmmaker from the United States, was killed in Ukraine by Russian forces

Brent Renaud, an award-winning American filmmaker whose work has appeared in the New York Times and other publications, was killed by Russian forces in the flashpoint town of Irpin, near Kyiv. Juan Arredondo, a photographer from the United States, was injured.

According to local police officials and multiple Ukrainian sources, Renaud, 51, was shot in the neck and died after coming under Russian fire while working on Sunday.

Jane Ferguson, a PBS Newshour reporter who was nearby at the time of Renaud’s death, tweeted: “Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket.” By that point, Ukrainian medics were powerless to help him. Angry Ukrainian cop: ‘Tell America, tell the world what they did to a journalist.'”

Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket. Ukranian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage. Outraged Ukranian police officer: “Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.” — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) March 13, 2022

Clifford Levy, the New York Times’ deputy managing editor, issued a statement on Twitter clarifying that Renaud was not on assignment for the paper, contrary to earlier reports.

“[The New York Times] is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Brent Renaud, an American journalist in Ukraine.” Brent was a gifted photographer and filmmaker, but he wasn’t working for the New York Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for the Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge he had received for a long-ago assignment.”

“Brent’s death is a terrible loss,” Levy added. Courageous journalists like Brent take enormous risks in order to bear witness to and inform the world about the devastation and suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“The occupiers are cynically killing even journalists from international media who are trying to show the truth about Russian troops’ atrocities in Ukraine,” said Kyiv region police chief Andrei Nebitov in a statement.

Arredondo, 45, a World Press Photo award winner and adjunct professor at Columbia University, said he and Renaud went to Irpin to photograph refugees fleeing the town when they were fired on by forces near a checkpoint. When he was filmed describing what happened while he was in the hospital, he suggested they had driven into an accident.

“In Irpin, we crossed the first bridge. We planned to film all of the refugees leaving. We got in the car… “Someone offered to drive us to the other bridge, and when we passed through a checkpoint, they began shooting at us,” Arredondo explained. “So the driver turned around, and they continued to shoot… and there were two of us.” Brent Renaud is my friend, and he was shot and left behind.”

When asked how Renaud was doing, Arredondo replied, “I don’t know.” I noticed he had been shot in the neck. And we got separated.”

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN: “If in fact an American journalist was killed, it is a shocking and horrifying event. It is one more example of the brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces as they’ve targeted schools and mosques and hospitals and journalists.

“And it is why we are working so hard to impose severe consequences on him, and to try to help the Ukrainians with every form of military assistance we can muster, to be able to push back against the onslaught of these Russian forces.”