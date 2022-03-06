Cilla Black death: How did Cilla Black pass away? What was the cause of death for the celebrity?

Cilla Black passed away on August 1, 2015. The legendary singer rose to prominence in the music industry before transitioning to television, where she became a national treasure after appearing on shows such as Blind Date and Loose Women. The singer, who had multiple number-one singles in her career, was 72 years old when she died.

How did Cilla Black die?

Cilla died of a stroke caused by a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

An autopsy confirmed Cilla suffered the stroke after falling backwards and hitting her head in her home.

They added that it was “presumably on a terrace wall”.

Cilla was discovered at her vacation home in the Spanish town of Estepona.

It was thought that the star had been missing for at least four hours following her fall and subsequent stroke.

A book of condolences was opened at Liverpool Town Hall shortly after her death.

On August 15, 2015, a funeral service was held more than two weeks later.

Sir Cliff Richard performed at the service, and her close friend Paul O’Grady delivered the eulogy.

Later that day, Cilla was buried in a private ceremony at Allerton Cemetery.

Days later, her compilation album The Very Best of Cilla Black debuted at number one in the UK album charts.

It was her first number one album.

The singer was one of the stars who helped to put Liverpool on the map in the entertainment industry, making a name for herself alongside The Beatles.