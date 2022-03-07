Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has fled Kyiv. The 57-year-old journalist bravely remained in Ukraine’s capital until the very end.

He is now forced to leave. Mr Myrie shared some thoughts on the devastating Russian invasion on social media.

“It had been a long day of driving and queuing to get out of Kyiv,” said the veteran foreign correspondent. “Imagine having to flee everything you know in an instant because you’re being shelled!” What do you bring? Do pets come too? It’s freezing cold and you pray those in neighbouring countries will welcome you, not despise you!

“My thoughts are with the 1million who’ve fled #Ukraine because they might be killed. The millions who fled Syria and many other millions escaping repression, poverty, war. They all pray they’ll be welcomed in other countries as human beings. That’s all they ask 2/2 refugees.”

Twitter users expressed their sadness over his assessment of the situation, with one writing: “Everyone’s heart is breaking. I wish I could help, but I’m stuck in the middle of England, feeling ashamed of our government. Every night, I hug our dog and girls extra tight, feeling incredibly grateful. But, for the love of God…#UkraineRussianWar #IStandWithUkraine”

Another person said: “Every single day, I cry. I think about everyone from the moment I wake up until I go to bed. I know it sounds strange, but I almost feel guilty for having a warm home, hot food, drinking wine, and lying in bed wishing they were all doing the same. We sleep while they fight.”

A third person wrote: “And what if, like me, you have a disabled adolescent in a wheelchair who requires a steady supply of medications? Thousands of people must be in that situation. It’s difficult enough for the able-bodied; it’s impossible for anyone less agile. It’s the stuff nightmares are made of.”

Users also thanked him for his reporting and expressed relief that he and the rest of the team were safe.

One user tweeted: “Thank you for your tweets and reports. It’s excruciating to watch and listen. It’s difficult to feel helpless. What a human being can do to millions of people astounds me. How do we live with the knowledge that so many people are suffering thousands of miles away? Thank you so much to you and your team.”

It comes as the situation in Ukraine worsens after Putin’s troops opened fire on two British journalists in a terrifying ambush on Friday.

Stuart Ramsay, Sky News’ chief correspondent, was shot in the lower back as bullets rained down on a car carrying his crew towards Kyiv on Monday.

Richie Mockler, the camera operator, was also hit twice in the body armour before the team was able to flee and take cover. Ukrainian police eventually rescued them.

The entire crew, including Sky News’ Dominque van Heerden and Martin Vowles, as well as local producer Andrii Lytvynenko, is said to be safe.

Viewers have been urging Clive to leave Kyiv for some time due to safety concerns, with the journalist forced to seek refuge underground amid missile fire.

He moved viewers last month after his first arrival in Ukraine’s capital, when he appeared to cry as he reported on the bloodshed.