Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 05:22 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 05:22 pm
Clive Myrie

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has fled Kyiv. The 57-year-old journalist bravely remained in Ukraine’s capital until the very end.

He is now forced to leave. Mr Myrie shared some thoughts on the devastating Russian invasion on social media.

“It had been a long day of driving and queuing to get out of Kyiv,” said the veteran foreign correspondent. “Imagine having to flee everything you know in an instant because you’re being shelled!” What do you bring? Do pets come too? It’s freezing cold and you pray those in neighbouring countries will welcome you, not despise you!

“My thoughts are with the 1million who’ve fled #Ukraine because they might be killed. The millions who fled Syria and many other millions escaping repression, poverty, war. They all pray they’ll be welcomed in other countries as human beings. That’s all they ask 2/2 refugees.”

Twitter users expressed their sadness over his assessment of the situation, with one writing: “Everyone’s heart is breaking. I wish I could help, but I’m stuck in the middle of England, feeling ashamed of our government. Every night, I hug our dog and girls extra tight, feeling incredibly grateful. But, for the love of God…#UkraineRussianWar #IStandWithUkraine”

Another person said: “Every single day, I cry. I think about everyone from the moment I wake up until I go to bed. I know it sounds strange, but I almost feel guilty for having a warm home, hot food, drinking wine, and lying in bed wishing they were all doing the same. We sleep while they fight.”

A third person wrote: “And what if, like me, you have a disabled adolescent in a wheelchair who requires a steady supply of medications? Thousands of people must be in that situation. It’s difficult enough for the able-bodied; it’s impossible for anyone less agile. It’s the stuff nightmares are made of.”

Users also thanked him for his reporting and expressed relief that he and the rest of the team were safe.

One user tweeted: “Thank you for your tweets and reports. It’s excruciating to watch and listen. It’s difficult to feel helpless. What a human being can do to millions of people astounds me. How do we live with the knowledge that so many people are suffering thousands of miles away? Thank you so much to you and your team.”

It comes as the situation in Ukraine worsens after Putin’s troops opened fire on two British journalists in a terrifying ambush on Friday.

Stuart Ramsay, Sky News’ chief correspondent, was shot in the lower back as bullets rained down on a car carrying his crew towards Kyiv on Monday.

Richie Mockler, the camera operator, was also hit twice in the body armour before the team was able to flee and take cover. Ukrainian police eventually rescued them.

The entire crew, including Sky News’ Dominque van Heerden and Martin Vowles, as well as local producer Andrii Lytvynenko, is said to be safe.

Viewers have been urging Clive to leave Kyiv for some time due to safety concerns, with the journalist forced to seek refuge underground amid missile fire.

He moved viewers last month after his first arrival in Ukraine’s capital, when he appeared to cry as he reported on the bloodshed.

 

 

Read More

18 hours ago
15 soldiers dead in Syria attack on military bus: monitor

BEIRUT, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Fifteen soldiers died Sunday in an Islamic...
19 hours ago
Violence breaks out among fans during a football match in Mexico, killing up to 17 people and injuring 22 others

QUERETARO: According to The Mirror, at least 17 people were killed and...
19 hours ago
Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII

GENEVA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion...
19 hours ago
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Black market fears, problems with online payments...
19 hours ago
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee

PARIS, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart...
20 hours ago
Defeating Putin in Ukraine could take years: Dominic Raab

Vladimir Putin's conquest of Ukraine may take years, Britain's deputy prime minister...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 7 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 7 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Shruti Haasan recovers from COVID
28 mins ago
Shruti Haasan returns to work post COVID recovery

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...
Dogecoin to PKR
34 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
philippines
34 mins ago
Philippines logs 6,297 new COVID-19 cases in week

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of...
Adsence Ad 300X600