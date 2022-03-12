Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 03:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Croatia PM urges closer NATO operation after military drone crash

AFP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 03:36 pm
nato
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ZAGREB: Croatia’s prime minister Saturday urged closer cooperation within NATO after a military drone, which he said was launched from Ukraine, crashed in Zagreb.

The Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone crashed in the Croatian capital late Thursday, damaging around 40 parked vehicles, but no one was injured.

It entered Croatia’s airspace from Hungary, having flown in from Romania, officials said earlier.

All three countries are NATO members.

“According to what we know now it was obviously launched on Ukraine’s territory”, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters on Saturday.

“We don’t know in whose possession it was,” he said, adding that both Ukraine and Russia claimed it was not theirs.

Plenkovic, speaking at the site of the incident, said he had sent a letter to his European Union counterparts and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the incident.

“Whether it was accidental, a mistake or intentional, we do not know at this moment.”

The incident “points to the need for closer cooperation within NATO”, he said. He stressed the drone flew undisturbed over the alliance’s three member states.

“We cannot tolerate such a situation any more,” the prime minister said.

“It was a very clear threat that requires a reaction.”

According to officials, the drone flew over Hungary and Croatia before crashing.

Local security experts immediately labelled the incident a NATO failure. President Zoran Milanovic said Friday “it’s a matter of NATO joint command”.

On Friday, a NATO official told AFP that the military alliance’s “integrated air and missile defence tracked the flight path of an object which subsequently crashed in Zagreb”.

The drone crashed around 11:00 pm (2200 GMT) Thursday in a park close to the Jarun lake.

Some six kilometres (four miles) from the city centre, the site is just next to a students residence with some 4,500 people and residential buildings.

The 14-meter (46-foot) drone, weighing more than six tonnes, still has to be dug out from a crater that it made when crashing.

Zagreb is located some 550 kilometres flying distance from the border with Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24.

Read More

3 hours ago
Chile's millennial president takes office with plans for change

SANTIAGO: Leftist ex-student activist Gabriel Boric was sworn in Friday as Chile's...
3 hours ago
New Zealanders queue for petrol as price hikes

WELLINGTON - Cars, boats and gallon bottles, New Zealanders were filling every...
11 hours ago
Ex-Russian spy Aliia Roza who fell in love with the target criticises Putin, saying, 'He'll stop at nothing.'

A former Russian spy who claims to have been trained in the...
12 hours ago
Putin has been accused of 'insane delirium' over allegations that the 'enemy' is spreading biological weapons

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of "insane delirium" in response to allegations...
13 hours ago
Ukraine has severed all ties with Chernobyl due to safety concerns. The nuclear plant controlled by Russia has only 'hours' to restore power

UKRAINIAN authorities have lost all communication with the former Chernobyl nuclear power...
14 hours ago
Ukraine claims Putin is planning a TERROR ATTACK on Chernobyl to cause a global 'catastrophe.'

Ukraine claims that VLADIMIR Putin is planning a false flag "terror attack"...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

FO
4 seconds ago
Pakistan demands explanation from India over ‘accidental’ missile fire

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Saturday said the grave...
mosque
15 mins ago
Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

KYIV: A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where...
32 mins ago
Turkmenistan votes for father-son transition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Voting was underway in Turkmenistan Saturday for a tightly-controlled leadership...
india
36 mins ago
India reignite World Cup bid with win over West Indies

HAMILTON: India unleashed a powerhouse batting performance to crush the West Indies...
Adsence Ad 300X600