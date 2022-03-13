Adsence Ads 300X250
14th Mar, 2022. 12:09 am
“Do You Hear, Moscow?”: Ukraine’s Zelensky’s Fury Over Abducted Mayor

14th Mar, 2022. 12:09 am
Kyiv – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the leaders of France and Germany on Saturday to help secure the release of Melitopol’s mayor, who Kyiv claims was kidnapped by invading Russian forces.
“We discussed the situation with our mayor with our partners last night and today. Our demand is simple: he must be released right away… I’ve already spoken with (German) Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I spoke with (French President) Emmanuel Macron… I will contact everyone who needs to be contacted in order to get our people released “In a video released by the Ukrainian presidency, Zelensky stated.

“We expect world leaders to demonstrate their ability to influence the situation.”

According to Zelensky, 2,000 Ukrainians protested in Melitopol on Saturday against the Russian invasion and demanded the release of their mayor.

“Moscow, do you hear me? How many people protest the war in Moscow if 2,000 people protest the occupation in Melitopol? “In his video, he stated.

 

