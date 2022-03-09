Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:10 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Donald Trump’s plane made ’emergency landing after one of the engines FAILED.’

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:10 am
Donald Trump

On the way to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s plane made a ’emergency landing after one of the engines FAILED.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ON SATURDAY, FORMER President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines failed.

Trump had just returned from a retreat hosted by Republican National Committee donors and had only been in the air for about 30 minutes when the plane was forced to divert.

According to a source, the plane was en route to Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump has his Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to audio between the pilot and air traffic control, the landing was “emergency in nature.”

The plane returned to New Orleans for an emergency landing around 11 p.m.

The plane carried the former president, as well as Secret Service agents, support personnel, and some of Trump’s advisers.

The plane was loaned to Trump by an unnamed donor, according to sources familiar with the event.

According to the Washington Post, the plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that controls over 1,400 planes.

The RNC then contacted donors in order to find the former president a new plane.

According to the sources, Trump did not arrive in Florida until early in the morning.

The Republican National Committee’s Spring Retreat was a closed-door event centred on the upcoming midterm elections.

According to the Washington Post, Trump delivered a keynote speech to the donors at the event, during which he addressed issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Ukraine says Chernobyl nuclear power plant disconnected from power grid

KIEV, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian state-run energy company Ukrenergo said...
2 hours ago
Egyptian, Russian presidents hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

CAIRO/MOSCOW, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed dialogue and...
3 hours ago
East African business lobby calls for export diversification to boost revenues

NAIROBI, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The East African business lobby on Wednesday...
3 hours ago
Death toll from South Sudan's inter-tribal clashes rise to 36

JUBA, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Death toll from inter-communal violence in the...
7 hours ago
Endurance, Ernest Shackleton's ship, was discovered off the coast of Antarctica

The "world's most difficult shipwreck search" for Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, lost...
8 hours ago
The United States has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The US has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kylie Jenner
9 mins ago
Kylie Jenner takes fans inside her massive all-pink Kylie Cosmetics office for new Hulu reality show promo clip

In a new preview for the Kardashians' Hulu reality show, KYLIE Jenner...
Katie Price
13 mins ago
Katie Price shares adorable photos with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women’s Day

KATIE PRICE has shared a touching photo with her terminally ill mother...
Kim Kardashian
15 mins ago
Kim Kardashian opens up about romance with Pete Davidson

All those who are still perplexed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's...
Liz Hurley
18 mins ago
Liz Hurley sends a heartfelt message to Shane Warne’s daughter following his untimely death

LIZ Hurley comforted Shane Warne's bereaved daughter with a heartfelt message following...
Adsence Ad 300X600