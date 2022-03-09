Donald Trump’s plane made ’emergency landing after one of the engines FAILED.’

On the way to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s plane made a ’emergency landing after one of the engines FAILED.’

ON SATURDAY, FORMER President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines failed.

Trump had just returned from a retreat hosted by Republican National Committee donors and had only been in the air for about 30 minutes when the plane was forced to divert.

According to a source, the plane was en route to Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump has his Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to audio between the pilot and air traffic control, the landing was “emergency in nature.”

The plane returned to New Orleans for an emergency landing around 11 p.m.

The plane carried the former president, as well as Secret Service agents, support personnel, and some of Trump’s advisers.

The plane was loaned to Trump by an unnamed donor, according to sources familiar with the event.

According to the Washington Post, the plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that controls over 1,400 planes.

The RNC then contacted donors in order to find the former president a new plane.

According to the sources, Trump did not arrive in Florida until early in the morning.

The Republican National Committee’s Spring Retreat was a closed-door event centred on the upcoming midterm elections.

According to the Washington Post, Trump delivered a keynote speech to the donors at the event, during which he addressed issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.