Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:44 pm
During a marriage proposal, Vladimir Putin’s wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva mistook him for dumping her

Putin
Vladimir Putin proposed to his first wife in such a low-key manner that she assumed he was trying to dump her instead.

Lyudmila Shkrebneva recounted the unusual proposal in “First Person,” a 2000 biography that includes interviews with many people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You know what kind of person I am by now,” Putin told Shrebneva after nearly four years of dating in 1983. “In general, I’m not a laid-back person. You’ve probably made up your mind after three and a half years.”

Putin was working for the KGB, the Soviet Union’s feared secret police, at the time. Before being sent to East Germany two years later, his main job was to keep an eye on foreigners and consular officials.

For Shrebneva, “it sounded like we were breaking up.” When she told him that she had made up her mind, “he let out a doubtful ‘Yes?’”

