07th Mar, 2022. 09:31 pm
Egyptian children win young cultural ambassador to Chaina award

07th Mar, 2022. 09:31 pm
CAIRO, March 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang honored a 14-year-old boy Sajed Mohamed for winning the Young Cultural Ambassador to China title, according to a press release by the embassy on Sunday.

Liao awarded the winner certificates recently to Sajed and two other girls Joumana Mohamed Mostafa and Rana Ahmed Abdelwahab, whose works about the Beijing Winter Olympic Games have stood out in an international competition in China.

“We look forward to Egyptian youth and friends continuing to support the Beijing Winter Paralympics,” said the Chinese ambassador, noting that in recent years the cultural exchanges between China and Egypt have flourished, and the traditional friendship has become stronger as time goes by.

He expressed hopes that the young generation can play an active role in building Egypt when they grow up and to provide more contribution in promoting the cultural exchange and developing the old civilizations of China and Egypt.

Sajed, who was discovered by the State Prize of the Young Innovator, which is organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, took part in the Young Cultural Ambassador to China Award with a poem in Chinese language and ranked high place after strong competition with 209 children from more than thirty countries.

