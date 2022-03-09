Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:19 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Egyptian, Russian presidents hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:19 am
Egyptian, Russian presidents hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

CAIRO/MOSCOW, March 9 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed dialogue and diplomatic efforts to solve the Russia-Ukraine crisis in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi emphasized the importance of “prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic endeavors for swiftly settling the crisis politically to curb the deterioration of the crisis and to preserve the stability and security of the two countries,” as the two leaders discussed the latest developments of the crisis, according to the statement.

Sisi voiced Egypt’s keenness for working at the bilateral or the multilateral level for settling the crisis via diplomatic means.

“Egypt closely follows the latest field developments and attaches utmost priority to the safety and security of Egyptians in Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin, at the request of Sisi, explained the reasons and goals of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and briefed the Egyptian president about the Moscow-Kiev peace talks.

Sisi thanked the Russian side for the ongoing efforts to evacuate Egyptian citizens from the conflict zone, the Kremlin added.

Since Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, the impact of the two countries’ exchange of fire on civilians has worried the international community. As of Monday, at least 474 civilians have been killed and 861 others injured in Ukraine, showed the latest update by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
The United States has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The US has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to...
6 hours ago
Ukraine to discuss ceasefire with Russian counterpart

KYIV - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will discuss a...
7 hours ago
Ukrainian president urges talks to end conflict with Russia

KIEV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations aimed at...
7 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation

KYIV - Ukraine and Russia have agreed on six humanitarian routes for...
7 hours ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about minor details in the movie Turning Red that she loves

Turning Red, the latest film from Disney and Pixar, tells the wonderful...
7 hours ago
Russia issues a list of 'unfriendly countries'

Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia's list of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Sana Javed’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and model. Shehr-e-Zaat, her debut drama series,...
Prince Charles
2 mins ago
Prince Charles and Camilla attend an exhibition commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla appeared to be in good spirits...
Mitchell Swepson
2 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Mitchell Swepson could make his Test debut in the Karachi Test

Pak vs Aus: Australia is considering fielding two spinners in the second...
Camilla
5 mins ago
Camilla’s latest royal engagement leaves fans concerned about her health

The future Queen Consort's shaky hand was noticed by royal fans at...
Adsence Ad 300X600