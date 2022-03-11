Ex-Russian spy Aliia Roza who fell in love with the target criticises Putin, saying, ‘He’ll stop at nothing.’

A former Russian spy who claims to have been trained in the same arduous military programme as Vladimir Putin is speaking out against her country’s president, claiming he will go to any length to win the Ukraine war.

Aliia Roza, 37, made headlines last year when it was revealed she had fallen in love with a honeytrap target.

The brunette beauty, who fled Russia after barely escaping with her life, claims Putin is accustomed to getting exactly what he wants and will not tolerate any kind of loss.

Roza was born in the Soviet Union and became a Russian spy as a teenager.

However, the brunette had an affair with a man on whom she was supposed to gather intelligence before fleeing Moscow. She now resides in Los Angeles and has not visited Russia in more than a decade.

“Sometimes, when I watch movies like ‘Red Sparrow,’ I think to myself, ‘Oh my God, how do they know all these things?'” Roza revealed this to Jam Press.

“At my educational centre, they would teach us how to seduce men, psychologically manipulate them, and get them to talk so we could hand over information to Russian police.”

Roza believes Putin’s goal is to “take complete control of Ukraine” and position a new leader to succeed Volodymyr Zelensky.

She has relatives and friends in both Ukraine and Russia who are “frightened” of Putin’s regime.

“Putin’s strategy is clear — don’t let NATO station rockets or weapons in Ukraine, and he will go to any length to achieve his goal,” Roza declared. “However, he did not anticipate that Ukrainians would fight back and receive worldwide support.”

According to the ex-spy, older Russians are reluctantly supporting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but many young soldiers are demoralised.

“I talk to them [family and friends] every day, and they tell me that Russians over 45 support Putin’s regime because they are afraid,” she explained. “Russian soldiers are usually not the ones who get to choose whether or not to go to war; there is an order — they have to follow it.”

Roza claimed that she fell in love with her target, a man named Vladimir, during her first official mission as a spy in 2004.

Vladimir’s associates soon discovered she was a spy, according to Roza.

“They put me in the car, dropped me in the forest, it was so dark, and 10 men started beating me,” she revealed shockingly. “However, Vladimir saved my life.”

After Vladimir died, Roza met and fell in love with a Russian oligarch, whom she married in 2006.

Her incredible life, however, took another wild turn when her husband was imprisoned and later died in prison.

Roza fled Moscow with her young son, Platon, and has not been seen since.

She works in public relations and is frequently spotted partying with the rich and famous.

The stunning beauty has met Prince Charles and made Page Six last year when it was revealed that Ivana Trump fondled her breasts in front of stunned patrons at the posh Limani restaurant in Midtown Manhattan.