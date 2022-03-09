Adsence Ads 300X250
Sarfaraz Rizvi Author

09th Mar, 2022. 12:56 pm
Fake propaganda?

A fake propaganda piece against Russia is being made. Here’s a clip where a news reporter is seen reporting, “At least 59 people killed and 169 people injured, and those numbers are going to go up. There’s no question about it.”

While he was reporting, it can be clearly seen that a guy is having trouble faking a dead body in the background, which only explains there’s some sort of propaganda going against Russia.

Here, watch the clip below:

 

Though it’s a fake video, Russia clearly asked Ukrainian citizens to leave the city before the strike.

Russia has been bombing the Ukrainian military and intelligence facilities while also bringing in tonnes of food and handing it out to the people. Russia has designated escape routes for people to leave cities, but the Nazis blocked many of these people and shot them when they tried to leave.

Russia even gave advanced notice for people to leave a neighbourhood before it was bombed.

Western countries sparked a color revolution in Kyiv in 2014 after their president decided to align with Russia rather than the EU and Americans.In Crimea, the locals voted to leave Ukraine and asked to join Russia, and Russia agreed.

In the east of Ukraine, the Lugansk and Donbas regions decided to leave Ukraine and be independent. The Ukrainian national army has been attacking them for eight years, even killing grandmothers in their apartments.

NATO has been talking about Ukraine joining and has been sending weapons to Ukraine. Imagine a younger brother who lives next door loses his mind and lets a gang of criminals into his house. They want to point guns at your house, but they are so close that you wouldn’t have time to defend yourself.

President Putin recognised the independence of Lugansk and Donbass.They asked him to protect them in the same way that Americans protect Kuwait from Iraq.

Ukraine is teeming with Nazi terrorists.

American politicians Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and John Kerry have children who sit on the boards of companies in Ukraine. They use Ukraine as their personal money laundry. Ukraine, meanwhile, has a reputation for child sex trafficking.

Sources: ASB news/thesakeer

