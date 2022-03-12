Fearless elderly Ukrainians confront gun-toting Russian troops who barged into their home and kicked them out

A FEARLESS ELDERLY Ukranian couple confronted a swarm of gun-toting Russian soldiers who barged onto their property.

CCTV footage shows the couple approaching Vladimir Putin’s troops in their front yard and arguing with them before kicking them out.

The Russians, dressed in full combat gear, can be seen barging their way through the locked gate to the couple’s home, their guns in firing positions.

When the elderly couple heard the soldiers, they marched out of their house and demanded to know what was going on.

The man starts yelling at them, and his wife follows, gesticulating for the soldiers to leave.

At one point, the couple appears to push the humiliated soldiers who slink out of the gate.

The US embassy in Ukraine was among those who shared the video, using the hashtag #UkrainianHeroes to say, “Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers.”

There have been numerous examples of Ukrainians bravely defying the Russians since their country was invaded over two weeks ago.

Hundreds of people took to the streets today to demand the release of a mayor who was kidnapped by occupying Russian troops.

Ivan Fedorov was filmed being dragged away by Russian forces with a bag over his head in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

According to Ukraine’s parliament, Fedorov “refused to cooperate with the enemy” and was kidnapped at the crisis centre in the southern city, where he was dealing with supply issues.

However, a large crowd soon gathered outside the building where he was being taken by Russian soldiers.

Some of those who defied Vladimir Putin’s occupiers carried placards demanding that the mayor be released.

Among the defiant Ukrainians are female soldiers fighting alongside frontline troops against Russian forces in the war-torn country’s east.

Thousands more on the street are receiving weapons training to learn how to use AK-47 assault rifles.

Others have put their lives on hold to help make camouflage nets and care for the 2.3 million refugees who have been forced to flee their homes.

Hundreds of brave Ukrainians forced Russian tanks to grind to a halt by blocking a road on foot shortly after Putin ordered his troops in.

The terrifying footage, believed to have been shot in Koryukiva, Ukraine, just miles from the Russian border, depicts swarms of locals.

In an act of defiance, the men are seen walking slowly and calmly towards the tanks, while Russian soldiers stick their heads out of the vehicles.

And, after refusing to surrender, Ukrainian soldiers bravely told a Russian warship to “go f**k yourselves” before being brutally massacred.

After Russia launched its offensive, the defiant border guards were tasked with protecting Snake Island in the Black Sea from Russian invaders.