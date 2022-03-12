Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 03:12 am
Following his escape from Ukraine to Poland, a man was arrested for ‘rape of a 19-year-old refugee after he offered him a place to stay.’

A man was arrested in Poland on suspicion of raping a teenage refugee after promising her “help and shelter.”

The 19-year-old had just fled war-torn Ukraine when she was allegedly assaulted in Wroclaw, Poland, by the man, 49.

Police believe he promised her help over the internet and could face up to 12 years in prison for the “brutal crime.”

“She escaped from war-torn Ukraine, did not speak Polish,” cops said in a statement. She put her faith in a man who promised to help and shelter her.

“Unfortunately, all of this turned out to be deception.”

In another case, officers questioned a man inside a refugee camp near Poland’s Medyka border after he only offered assistance to women and children – but changed his storey when questioned by cops.

Before authorities intervened, a third man was overheard offering work and a room to a 16-year-old girl.

Concerns are growing about how to protect the most vulnerable refugees from being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of other forms of exploitation as millions of women and children flee across Ukraine’s borders in response to Russian attacks.

The UN is concerned that the number of people displaced by the increasingly brutal invasion will be three times higher than anticipated.

That would imply that the country, which had a pre-invasion population of 44 million people, would be nearly devoid of women and children.

“Obviously, all of the refugees are women and children,” said Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, UNHCR’s head of global communications.

“You have to be concerned about any potential risks for trafficking, as well as exploitation, sexual exploitation, and abuse.”

“These are the kinds of situations that people like traffickers look for.”

‘WORRYING SIGNS’

According to the United Nations refugee agency, more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled Ukraine.

In a post on social media in Ukrainian and Russian, Berlin police warned women and children not to accept offers of overnight stays and urged them to report anything suspicious.

According to Tamara Barnett, director of operations at the Human Trafficking Foundation, such a rapid and large-scale displacement of people could be a “recipe for disaster.”

“When you suddenly have a huge cohort of really vulnerable people who need money and assistance right away,” she explained.

“It’s kind of like a breeding ground for exploitative situations and sexual exploitation.”

“When I saw all these volunteers offering their homes, it raised a red flag in my mind.”

Plain-clothed intelligence officers were on the lookout for “criminal elements,” according to security officials in Romania and Poland.

Dayrina Kneziva, 25, fled from Kyiv to the Hungarian border, saying that you must “choose what is less dangerous.”

“When you leave in a hurry, you just don’t think about other things,” she added.

Authorities in the Romanian border town of Siret said men offering free rides to women had been expelled.

According to Madalina Mocan, ProTECT’s committee director, there are “already worrying signs,” with some refugees being offered shelter in exchange for services like cleaning and babysitting, which could lead to exploitation.

“There will be attempts by traffickers to take victims from Ukraine across the border,” she said.

“Women and children are especially vulnerable because they lack connections – family, friends, and other support networks.”

