Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s health decorates as he tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama confirmed on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was otherwise healthy, save from a scratchy throat.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

He didn’t say whether his daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, had been tested for the virus, but both are in college and most likely away at school.

Following the Omicron surge in the winter, case rates and mortality in the United States are on the decline. It also comes at a time when COVID rules are being eased in the United States.