Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s health decorates as he tests positive for COVID-19

Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s health detoriates as he tests positive for COVID-19
Former US President Barack Obama confirmed on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was otherwise healthy, save from a scratchy throat.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”
According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 38,482 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday (CDC).
For the past year, Obama has been immunised.
He announced on Twitter in March 2021: ‘Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again.’
‘So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life,’ he added.
The news occurred at a time when many Americans were eager to obtain the vaccine once it was released, but the Biden administration was having trouble convincing vaccine-skeptical Americans to get the shot.
