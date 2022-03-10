Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Grimes, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, is who she claims to be

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:38 pm
Elon Musk
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

GRIMES is a Canadian pop singer who is expecting a child with Elon Musk in 2020.

The couple reportedly split up a year after their son was born.

Grimes is a Canadian pop star who is Elon Musk’s girlfriend.

When did Grimes and Elon Musk have a baby?

Grimes first revealed she was expecting in January 2020.

She announced the news with a photo of herself posing in a blazer, revealing her growing stomach.

Musk announced the birth of the child on May 4, 2020.

On March 10, 2022, it was revealed that Grimes and Musk had given birth to a baby girl through surrogacy.

Exa Dark Siderl Musk, the baby’s name, is nicknamed “Y” by her parents.

Who is Grimes?

Grimes, 33, is a Vancouver-based singer-songwriter.

Claire Elise Boucher is of Québécois and Ukrainian descent, and her full name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Sandy Garossino, her mother, is a former Crown prosecutor who used to own three Metro Vancouver taxi companies.

In 2007, she began writing music and posting it on MySpace.

Grimes was inspired by the fact that MySpace allowed you to list three musical genres, and she listed Grime for all three before realising what it was.

Grimes rose to prominence with her 2012 album Visions, which was followed by the equally successful Art Angels.

Grimes is currently starring in Alter Ego, a Fox singing competition series.Elon Musk Baby

When did Grimes start dating Elon Musk?

Grimes allegedly began dating Elon Musk in March 2018.

Elon tweeted about Grime’s self-directed music video for Venus Fly around this time.

He said of the track, which features Janelle Monae, “Best music video art I’ve seen in a while.”

Elon reached out to Grimes in 2015 after they connected over a Twitter joke about artificial intelligence.
On September 24, 2021, Musk, the founder of SpaceX, told Page Six that the two are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms.

“We are semi-separated, but we still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on good terms,” Musk told the publication.

“It’s mostly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles.”

“She’s now staying with me, and Baby X is in the next room.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Why did Elon Musk and Grimes split?

ELON Musk and Jennifer Grimes divorced just a year after the birth...
1 hour ago
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin's'red line' on chemical weapons could lead to Nato intervention as Russian elites are 'deployed.'

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of genocide following Russia's "barbaric" bombing of...
2 hours ago
Brazil's Petrobras hikes prices, ignoring Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10, 2022 (AFP) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras...
2 hours ago
Harrowing images show Ukrainians burying loved ones in mass graves following the 'apocalyptic' Russian bombing of Mariupol.

Following heavy shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, corpses are placed...
2 hours ago
Lebanese PM urges UN to boost international support for Lebanon

BEIRUT, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday...
2 hours ago
Macao explores diversified financial cooperation with Luxembourg

MACAO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloé Kardashian
28 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner...
tattoos
34 mins ago
I spent £50,000 getting tattoos on myself, but some secret only my husband is allowed to see

A TATTOOED-UP MOTHER COVERED IN MARVEL CHARACTERS has revealed that not all...
Jerry Jones
38 mins ago
Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys...
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices
42 mins ago
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a positive note and stayed in...
Adsence Ad 300X600