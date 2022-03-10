Grimes, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, is who she claims to be

GRIMES is a Canadian pop singer who is expecting a child with Elon Musk in 2020.

The couple reportedly split up a year after their son was born.

When did Grimes and Elon Musk have a baby?

Grimes first revealed she was expecting in January 2020.

She announced the news with a photo of herself posing in a blazer, revealing her growing stomach.

Musk announced the birth of the child on May 4, 2020.

On March 10, 2022, it was revealed that Grimes and Musk had given birth to a baby girl through surrogacy.

Exa Dark Siderl Musk, the baby’s name, is nicknamed “Y” by her parents.

Who is Grimes?

Grimes, 33, is a Vancouver-based singer-songwriter.

Claire Elise Boucher is of Québécois and Ukrainian descent, and her full name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Sandy Garossino, her mother, is a former Crown prosecutor who used to own three Metro Vancouver taxi companies.

In 2007, she began writing music and posting it on MySpace.

Grimes was inspired by the fact that MySpace allowed you to list three musical genres, and she listed Grime for all three before realising what it was.

Grimes rose to prominence with her 2012 album Visions, which was followed by the equally successful Art Angels.

Grimes is currently starring in Alter Ego, a Fox singing competition series.

When did Grimes start dating Elon Musk?

Grimes allegedly began dating Elon Musk in March 2018.

Elon tweeted about Grime’s self-directed music video for Venus Fly around this time.

He said of the track, which features Janelle Monae, “Best music video art I’ve seen in a while.”

Elon reached out to Grimes in 2015 after they connected over a Twitter joke about artificial intelligence.

On September 24, 2021, Musk, the founder of SpaceX, told Page Six that the two are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms.

“We are semi-separated, but we still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on good terms,” Musk told the publication.

“It’s mostly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles.”

“She’s now staying with me, and Baby X is in the next room.”