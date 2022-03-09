Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:11 am
How to buy tickets of Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

The ROLLING LOUD Miami music festival is back, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar will headline Rolling Loud this summer.

How can I buy tickets to the show?

Rolling Loud Miami is returning to Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. The festival will be held from July 22 to July 24.

Gucci Mane, City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, Flo Milli, and others are among the performers this year. The lineup also includes surprise performers who will take the stage.

The VIP Loud Club, which organisers claim is the ultimate Rolling Loud experience, is one of several options for festival-goers.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Monday, March 7 on the Rolling Loud website.

Who performed at Rolling Loud last year?

Because the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to a coronavirus pandemic, organisers attempted to keep the same lineup for 2021.

A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott were among the headliners.

Over 140 performers took the stage over the course of the weekend.

During DaBaby’s set, he went on an explicit “homophobic” rant, which sparked outrage.

DaBaby’s appearances at Lollapalooza and the 2021 Governors Ball were also cancelled as a result of the comments.

He later apologised for his remarks.

How do I get to Rolling Loud?

The festival’s website lists over 30 hotel options, allowing attendees to stay close to the action at all times.

This year, Rolling Loud will provide a shuttle service that will pick up attendees from four different locations throughout South Florida. The shuttles take a special route that allows them to avoid traffic and arrive directly at the front gates.

There will also be lockers for rent, which will include universal phone chargers and will serve as a drop-off point for items as well as a meeting place for groups.

 

