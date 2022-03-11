Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:24 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

I was hit in the face by an exploding Russian shell, but as soon as I can see again, I’m heading back to the frontlines

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:24 am

I was hit in the face by an exploding Russian shell, but as soon as I can see again, I’m heading back to the frontlines

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

HERO Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded in battle with the Russians have vowed to return to the front lines as soon as possible.

Colonel Yevgen Bondar was hit by shrapnel from a Russian tank shell in the face and leg.

I was hit in the face by an exploding Russian shell, but as soon as I can see again, I’m heading back to the frontlines.

“Of course I’m going back,” he said. Where else could we possibly go? I’m just waiting for my eye to be able to see again.”

When a column of Russian tanks attacked Huliapole, about 70 miles northwest of besieged port city Mariupol, he blitzed them with British-supplied NLAW missile launchers.

“We took out three tanks and one armoured fighting vehicle,” he said. They were completely depleted. The fire burned beautifully.

“NLAW is a fantastic tool. It is extremely simple to learn how to use. YouTube is a great place to learn. “Almost everyone understands how to use it.”

“Of course I’m going back,” he said. Where else could we possibly go? I’m just waiting for my eye to be able to see again.”

When a column of Russian tanks attacked Huliapole, about 70 miles northwest of besieged port city Mariupol, he blitzed them with British-supplied NLAW missile launchers.

“We took out three tanks and one armoured fighting vehicle,” he said. They were completely depleted. The fire burned beautifully.

“NLAW is a fantastic tool. It is extremely simple to learn how to use. YouTube is a great place to learn. “Almost everyone understands how to use it.”

“I was fortunate,” Col Bondar added. I’d have lost my sight if it had been a fragmentation round,”

He was rushed to the military hospital on Sunday, but he is already counting down the days until he can return to the front lines.

“I can already see silhouettes,” he said.

“They say my vision will improve. I’ll take all the drops to speed up the healing process, or else the damned war will end without us.”

Men like Col Bondar and Private Pavlenko, with their bloodied faces and patched eyes, are the lucky ones.

The images on the medics’ phones depict a human butcher shop: minced hands, scorched skin, and severed legs like beef joints.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
In photos that shocked the world, shameless Russia accuses a pregnant mother-to-be of FAKING barbaric hospital bombing injuries

RUSSIA shamelessly accused a pregnant mother-to-be of assisting in the fabrication of...
4 hours ago
No breakthrough in Ukraine talks as Russian forces advance on Kyiv

KYIV, March 10, 2022 (AFP) - Russia and Ukraine failed to make a...
5 hours ago
Pakistani workers send over $20 billion in eight months

KARACHI: The overseas Pakistani workers sent over $20 billion during the first...
6 hours ago
American actor Jussie Smollett to be sentenced

Jussie Smollett, an American actor, is slated to be sentenced in a...
7 hours ago
Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys...
7 hours ago
THE DUCHESS of Cornwall Camilla blasts Russia

During her International Women's Day reception, the Duchess of Cornwall blasted Russia...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
6 mins ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo, responding to claims that she used to have ‘thin lips.’

KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in...
Chloe Ferry
10 mins ago
Fans of Chloe Ferry are all saying the same thing as she flaunts her new ‘natural’ lips after having fillers removed.

CHLOE FERRY told fans she wasn't convinced about her lips after having...
explosion
15 mins ago
As fire crews rush to the scene of a house explosion in Lubbock, Texas, 35 homes are evacuated as a result of a gas leak

A HOUSE EXPLOSION caused by a gas leak in Lubbock, Texas, has...
Chloe Ferry
22 mins ago
Chloe Ferry finally shows off her new lips as she has fillers removed after cruel trolls referred to her as having “fish lips.”

CHLOE Ferry has taken a brave step and had her lip fillers...
Adsence Ad 300X600