I was hit in the face by an exploding Russian shell, but as soon as I can see again, I’m heading back to the frontlines

HERO Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded in battle with the Russians have vowed to return to the front lines as soon as possible.

Colonel Yevgen Bondar was hit by shrapnel from a Russian tank shell in the face and leg.

“Of course I’m going back,” he said. Where else could we possibly go? I’m just waiting for my eye to be able to see again.”

When a column of Russian tanks attacked Huliapole, about 70 miles northwest of besieged port city Mariupol, he blitzed them with British-supplied NLAW missile launchers.

“We took out three tanks and one armoured fighting vehicle,” he said. They were completely depleted. The fire burned beautifully.

“NLAW is a fantastic tool. It is extremely simple to learn how to use. YouTube is a great place to learn. “Almost everyone understands how to use it.”

“I was fortunate,” Col Bondar added. I’d have lost my sight if it had been a fragmentation round,”

He was rushed to the military hospital on Sunday, but he is already counting down the days until he can return to the front lines.

“I can already see silhouettes,” he said.

“They say my vision will improve. I’ll take all the drops to speed up the healing process, or else the damned war will end without us.”

Men like Col Bondar and Private Pavlenko, with their bloodied faces and patched eyes, are the lucky ones.

The images on the medics’ phones depict a human butcher shop: minced hands, scorched skin, and severed legs like beef joints.