‘I’m a shambles!’ Months before her death, Cilla Black ‘willed herself to die.’

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later revealed that she had “willed” herself to die in the months preceding her death in order to be reunited with her husband, Bobby Willis. This occurred shortly after Cilla admitted she was “a wreck” and “knew” her death was imminent.

Cilla Black was one of Liverpool’s most recognisable stars. She rose through the ranks of the music industry alongside The Beatles, quickly becoming a national treasure who was adored by all. She was the main attraction of the reality show Blind Date, which she hosted, in addition to her singing career, for which she was best known for the massive track Anyone Who Had a Heart. Cilla, her own variety show, was also a success. But she was dissatisfied in her final years.

Terry McCann, Cilla’s childhood friend, spoke out about the star shortly after her death in 2015, at the age of 72. He described how he had visited her prior to her death and found her in a bad mood. Terry stated: “When I found out she had died, I wasn’t surprised. Her last words to me were that she was going blind. She showed me her hands, which were swollen with arthritis.” (British Broadcasting Corporation)

The actress died in her home in Estepona, Spain, in 2015. According to a spokesperson for the High Court of Justice in Andalusia, “an accident” may have played a role in her death. An autopsy later revealed that she died as a result of a stroke caused by a fall.

Cilla was married to Bobby Willis for 30 years, from 1969 to 1999. She then went 16 years without seeing him.

Terry went on, saying: “Her mother followed in her footsteps. I’m not sure what her mother died of, but she seemed to associate it with her mother’s death and knew it was going to happen.” Cilla’s friend also described how she felt as if she were falling apart at the time.

Terry revealed, heartbreakingly: “She simply stated, ‘Look at me, I’m a wreck.’ I was attempting to uplift her spirits. She was aware of information that we were unaware of. She knew she was going to die, and she vowed not to linger like her mother.” “Her mother was ill for two years with the same complaint and she said she was never going to linger like that,” he added.

Following her tragic death, tributes to the singer poured in, including messages from Burt Bacharach, Noel Edmonds, and The Beatles.