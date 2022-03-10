Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 01:41 am
In photos that shocked the world, shameless Russia accuses a pregnant mother-to-be of FAKING barbaric hospital bombing injuries

RUSSIA shamelessly accused a pregnant mother-to-be of assisting in the fabrication of a barbaric hospital bombing in Ukraine that killed three people.

The UK embassy of Vladimir Putin outrageously claimed that shocking photos of a woman left bloodied and standing among the rubble in Mariupol were an elaborate hoax.

The expectant mother was photographed yesterday, wrapped in a blanket, after a devastating Russian airstrike on a hospital in Mariupol.

She was also photographed while carrying her belongings down the stairs of the bombed-out medical centre.

Putin’s forces are thought to have dropped a 2,000lb bomb on the site, leaving a massive crater in the ground.

Children were buried beneath the rubble, and at least three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in the strike.

Her haunted expression as she stares off into the distance has become one of the most heartbreaking images of Russia’s ruthless campaign.

In an audacious attempt to distance itself from the atrocity, Russia claimed the images were FAKED.

Putin’s embassy in London accused the woman of wearing “make up” and “playing” the victim role in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Marianna Podgurskaya, a pregnant beauty blogger from Mariupol, was identified by the embassy.

It is unknown whether the blogger and the injured woman are the same person.

But now her social media feeds are being bombarded by vicious trolls who have been mobilised by Putin.

The post was labelled “fake news” by UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, and it has since been removed from Twitter.

However, the screenshots of the posts continue to circulate, and the damage has been done.

Marianna’s Telegram page is now inundated with trolls, and her Instagram is full of cruel comments falsely accusing her of being a part of a wide-ranging conspiracy by the West and Ukraine.

Civilians have become fair game for Putin’s indiscriminate bombing, which has been condemned as a war crime.

Furthermore, it appears that they are vulnerable to Russia’s vicious online fake news operation and troll factories.

The blogger, who has 25k followers, had been excitedly updating her fans on her pregnancy just days before Putin invaded Ukraine.

She asked her followers, “girl or boy?” while posting a picture of her bump while shopping for baby clothes.

On Valentine’s Day, she shared a photo of her husband, Yuri, lovingly cradling her tummy.

“We continue to fall in love and do a great job, despite the fact that it appears much more?” Marianna wrote

“And there’s more… soon our happiness will be born, ushering in a new chapter in our family’s history, and we’ll be able to open up in new ways.

“There’s nothing but love and butterflies in my soul.”

But the vicious troll army has turned these happy posts against her, with some of them disgustingly claiming she is not even pregnant.

As the war was declared, she also created a Telegram channel to assist her followers, amid rumours that Instagram would be shut down.

“I wish you all good health, the safety of your families, and the safe return of the men.

 

