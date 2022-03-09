In the worst day of the invasion so far, a Russian helicopter was downed in a fireball blast, and Putin’s air force “lost nine aircraft.”

A HELICOPTER that exploded into a fireball after being blasted by Ukrainian heroes is said to be one of NINE Russian planes lost on Putin’s worst day yet.

The incredible moment the chopper was blown out of the sky is captured on video and posted online with the caption “Welcome to hell.”

Separate footage shows Ukrainians cheering and applauding as they appear to shoot down two Russian planes in the oblasts of Chernihiv and Mykolaiv.

The video, shot in Chernihiv, Ukraine, shows two pilots parachuting out. According to reports, one died and the other survived.

The surviving soldier is seen wearing a blood-splattered t-shirt and a bandage around his head.

He’s thought to be Major Krasnoyartsev, a hero for fighting in Syria who has been photographed with Putin and Bashar al-Assad.

The soldiers persuade their captive to say “glory to Ukraine” before questioning, “Why are you bombing people?”

It’s believed his plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, a fighter-bomber that was also used in Syria.

A captured pilot in an orange jumpsuit is seen bloodied and on his knees as he is questioned by Ukrainian fighters in Mykolaiv in a separate video.

Tyrant in a nutshell Putin has been subjected to a gruelling battle at the hands of the Ukrainians. He has yet to achieve air superiority, which is severely hampering his crazed invasion.

“Ukraine has downed 44 Russian planes and 44 helicopters in 10 days of all-out war,” the Kyiv Independent reported tonight.

“On March 5, alone, Ukraine shot down four helicopters and five aircraft, including one Su-25 fighter jet, two Su-34 fighter bombers, and two Su-30 SM planes,” according to the Armed Forces Air Command.

Footage of the Mi-24 being extracted has gone viral on the internet. It shows the helicopter flying over the landscape before being smashed to pieces by a guided missile, possibly a stinger, before it can launch countermeasure flares.

It flies through the air before exploding in a field, with a town visible in the background of the video.

“The Russian occupiers are dying in this manner. This time, I’m flying in a helicopter “Ukraine’s defence ministry issued a tweet.

“Ukraine and its defenders deserve praise! Together, we will win!”

Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson confirmed that the US is working with Poland on the possibility of supplying warplanes for Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

Ukrainian pilots are currently training on Russian-made aircraft.

According to the spokesperson, President Joe Biden is considering finding replacements for any fighter jets that Poland may send from its fleet to Ukraine.

However, Putin has raged that Western sanctions against his regime are tantamount to a “declaration of war.”

And, tonight, Russia issued a direct threat to the United Kingdom, saying it “will not forget” its support for Ukraine and threatening “tough retaliation.”

It comes after a week of heinous bloodshed in which thousands of civilians have been slaughtered by Putin’s forces.

A brief ceasefire was declared yesterday morning in the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

Russian forces promised to let civilians leave, but were accused of breaking the agreement just over an hour later.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the new humanitarian corridors while urging those who could to “keep fighting.”

In a venomous speech on Friday night, he reiterated his call for a no-fly zone, telling Nato that “all the people who die as a result of this day.”

Western nations have condemned Putin’s invasion and imposed harsh sanctions, balancing punishment of the Kremlin with fears of a dangerous escalation.

Moscow has seized two key cities in its 10-day-long invasion, Berdiansk and Kherson on Ukraine’s southern coast along the Black Sea.

Peace talks are expected to continue – but Ukraine remains defiant as civilians prepare to fight back amid Russia’s grinding advance.

Mariupol has been one of the most brutalised cities of war as the Russian have blockaded it and cut off food, water, heating and transport.

It has been compared to the Nazi blockade of Leningrad in World War 2.

And according to civilians fleeing Volnovakha – the other city granted a brief moment of peace in the ceasefire – the city has almost been totally destroyed.

Despite overwhelming evidence of his invasion’s horrors, disgraced dictator Putin denied bombing Ukrainian civilians.

Children have been killed as a result of his indiscriminate bombing campaigns, which allegedly used cluster munitions and vacuum bombs.

During a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Russian tyrant insisted the bombing information was false.

Later, the Kremlin issued a statement claiming that “the alleged ongoing airstrikes on Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda forgeries.”

Delusional Putin stated that he was open to talks with Ukraine, but only if “all Russian demands are met.”

