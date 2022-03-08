NEW DELHI, March 8 (Xinhua) — India has decided to resume regular international commercial flight operations from March 27 after two years of COVID-19 curbs, the federal civil aviation ministry said Tuesday.

“After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27, 2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022,” the ministry in a statement said.

According to the ministry, the ongoing suspension of international flight operations will stay until March 26.

“The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only up to 23:59 hours (local time) on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only,” the ministry said.

The regular international commercial flight services in India were first suspended on March 23, 2020, soon after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The ministry said international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to guidelines issued by the federal health ministry for international travel.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25, 2020, after nearly two months of suspension. However, international flights continue to remain suspended.

Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries since July 2020.