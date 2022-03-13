Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Mar, 2022. 08:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Iraqi officials condemn missile attack on Kurdish regional capital

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Mar, 2022. 08:31 pm
Iraqi officials condemn missile attack on Kurdish regional capital

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

BAGHDAD, March 13 (Xinhua) — Iraqi top officials condemned Sunday the missile attack on its semi-autonomous Kurdish regional capital Erbil.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on his official Twitter page that the attack on Erbil is “a condemned terrorist crime,” and all Iraqis must unite behind the security forces, consolidate the state, and combat the terrorists.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed over phone with the regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani the development of the security situation in the region.

“Our security forces will launch an investigation into the attack, and we will face any harm that would target the security of our cities and the safety of our citizens,” al-Kadhimi said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement that “UNAMI strongly condemns the heinous missile attack on Erbil,” and called on the Iraqi citizens to stand against any act that violates Iraq’s sovereignty and aims to undermine its stability and unity.

“Perpetrators of this cowardly attack must be held to account,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdish regional Interior Ministry said in a statement that a total of 12 long-range ballistic missiles were fired at 1:00 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Saturday) from the east outside Iraqi borders towards the new building of the U.S. consulate in Erbil and the surrounding residential areas.

The attack resulted in the wounding of a civilian, along with damage to several buildings, according to a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the relatively peaceful Kurdistan region.

U.S. forces stationed at Erbil’s international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rockets and booby-trapped drones by unknown militias.

 

Read More

38 mins ago
Thrilling situation As a judge rules that she can travel to Kyiv to rescue her, a Ukrainian girl begs her mother in Britain to "take me away."

A HEARTBREAKING video, which a judge saw before allowing a mother to...
1 hour ago
Moment YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by valiant Ukrainians wielding terrifyingly lethal anti-tank missiles

THIS IS THE MOMENT WHERE YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton 'forced to apologise' for not 'looking like Cinderella'

When it came to public appearances, Kate Middleton has always put her best foot forward. However, there was a time when the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for not appearing as glamorous as normal. Kate was hit with an honest statement from a small girl named Annabel when visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, who informed her that she imagined the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess. Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated...
2 hours ago
Putin has "roid rage" from CANCER treatment, according to Western spies, who attribute his bloated face and desire for violence to medical treatment

VLADIMIR PUTIN is suffering from "roid rage," possibly as a result of...
2 hours ago
Queen is urging Windsor, Sandringham, and Buckingham Palace to take in Ukrainian migrants

Queen Elizabeth II has been urged to open the doors of royal...
2 hours ago
Prince harry's life story make queen Elizabeth embarrassed

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

furry green snake
57 seconds ago
Netizens surprised: Strange ‘furry green snake’ discovered in Thailand

On the internet, a video of a strange-looking 'furry green snake' has...
Inside Zara Noor Abbas's dreamy birthday celebration, see photos
1 min ago
Inside Zara Noor Abbas’s dreamy birthday celebration, see photos

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is celebrating her birthday today. The actress...
5 mins ago
Kate Lawler reveals, “I had a secret abortion at 37 because the thought of having a baby made me physically sick.”

KATE LAWLER has revealed that she had a secret abortion when she...
Pooja Hegde
9 mins ago
Pooja Hegde rocks her recent high-glam outfit

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making...
Adsence Ad 300X600