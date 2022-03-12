Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 12:34 am
Is THIS proof that the Kyiv Ghost exists? Ukraine’s military releases a photo of a pilot who shot down ten Russian fighter planes during the war

Ghost of Kyiv

It was thought that a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down up to ten Russian jets was a myth.

However, the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff has now released an image of the so-called Ghost of Kyiv, along with his threat: ‘Hello occupier, I’m coming for your soul!’

The image simply depicts a man in the cockpit of a MiG-29 fighter jet, his face hidden behind a black visor and oxygen mask.

The Ghost has quickly become a symbol of resistance to the massive, but stalled, invasion.

During the conflict, Ukraine claims to have shot down several Russian planes.

Prior to the start of hostilities, Putin had nearly 1,200 combat aircraft, while Ukraine had only 124.

 

