Is Vladimir Putin critically ill? What UK UK media has reported so far

As Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, several UK media outlets have reported on the Russian President’s new appearance and the possible reasons for it. Some speculated that Putin’s “volatile behaviour” was caused by the steroids he is taking to treat Parkinson’s disease. Unnamed intelligence sources have been attributed to all of these reports. According to reports, Putin appears bloated, his face has become oval, and he maintains a ‘absurd’ distance from guests.

According to the Daily Mail, Putin is suffering from a brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease, or ‘roid rage’ as a result of cancer steroid treatment. “Over the last five years or so, there has been a discernible shift in his decision-making.” “Those around him notice a significant change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him,” according to the report.

Earlier this month, Lord David Owen, the former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, suggested that Putin may be on anabolic steroids, which can increase a person’s aggression. “I think his immunity is compromised, either by cortical steroids given to him for some other ailment or he is on the steroids you give to people,” he said on BBC Newsnight.

“When he went into Crimea and those two Russian-speaking regions, he prepared the Russian public very carefully and explained very carefully.” There was no consultation at all this time, and Russians are still not being told that this is an invasion… He’s a different man now. “I think he’s acting out of character, and he’s become very aloof,” Owen explained.

Former British secret service chief Sir Richard Dearlove told the UK’s GB News that Putin is exhibiting symptoms such as ‘loss of restraint.’ “The best explanation, which we don’t know whether it’s correct or not,” he said, “is that he may have Parkinson’s.”