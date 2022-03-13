Is Vladimir Putin suffering from a mental illness? Here’s what the news is saying

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine, is reportedly suffering from a brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease, or ‘roid rage’ caused by steroid treatment for cancer, according to the UK’s Daily Mail, citing Five Eyes intelligence sources.

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States form the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Five Eyes intelligence officials believe Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has a physiological explanation.

According to the intelligence community, Putin has displayed ‘increasingly erratic behaviour’ in recent footage, including a bloated appearance and an absurd distance during his meeting with guests at the Kremlin.

Officials believe there has been a discernible shift in the Russian President’s decision-making over the last five years. “Those around him notice a significant change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him,” according to the report.

Earlier, Lord David Owen, the former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, made a somewhat similar observation, claiming that Putin may be on anabolic steroids, which can increase a person’s aggression.

“I believe his immunity has been compromised, either by cortical steroids given to him for another ailment or by the steroids you give to people who do bodybuilding and weightlifting,” he told BBC Newsnight.

In reference to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Owen stated that when Putin went for Crimea in 2014, he prepared the Russian public for it and explained it thoroughly. “There was no consultation at all this time, and Russians are still not being told that this is an invasion. He’s a different man now. He is acting out of character and has become very aloof “Owen’s

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of the British secret service, recently stated that Putin is exhibiting symptoms of ‘loss of restraint.’ “The best explanation, which we don’t know whether it’s correct or not,” he said, “is that he may have Parkinson’s.”