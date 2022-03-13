Joe Biden is handing over control of the Iran nuclear talks to Putin

Some stories are so illogical that you can’t help but scratch your head. Others irritate you to the point of tearing your hair out. Then there are those who are so outlandish that your head feels like it’s going to explode.

All three reactions are elicited by this storey.

It all begins with an odd, little-known fact: Russia is acting as a go-between for the US in nuclear talks with Iran.

I thought it couldn’t possibly be true when I first read it. With Russia then massing troops on Ukraine’s border, I assumed that even the Biden White House couldn’t be so naive as to believe Vladimir Putin would act in good faith or in America’s best interests.

Unfortunately, the storey was true, and even more concerning, Russia continues to direct the nuclear talks with America’s approval while its army simultaneously razes Ukraine’s cities, mercilessly killing civilians and causing the world’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

In response, the United States and Europe sanctioned Russia’s economy and Putin’s associates. The West is also supplying weapons to Ukraine and assisting in the care of over 2 million refugees.

But, in the Iran talks, shouldn’t America also sever ties with Putin? After all, if we don’t trust him in Ukraine and want to isolate him, why should we trust him when it comes to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons?

It has always defied logic for Biden to believe Putin cares about protecting America and our allies, including Israel, in negotiations with the mad mullahs. So now is the time to fix the mistake.

The new axis of evil

If Biden and his team somehow missed the copious evidence of Putin’s depravity, Russia’s alliance with Iran in Syria and elsewhere should have put an end to any consideration of him as an honest broker.

Because of the Iran-Russia alliance, the events of last week now appear to be unavoidable. Then came reports that the nuclear talks were finished and a deal could be signed any day now, prompting jubilant boasts from the anti-American side.

According to a video obtained by Real Clear Politics, Russia’s chief negotiator, Mikhail Ulyanov, praises his Iranian “colleagues,” saying they “fight for [their] national interest like lions.” They fight for every comma, every word, and they usually win.”

He added: “I am absolutely sincere in this regard when I say that Iran got much more than it could expect. Our Chinese friends were also very efficient and useful as co-negotiators.”

There you have it, the new axis of evil — Russia, China and Iran — working together on the nuke pact. Who, pray tell, was fighting for our side?

And what exactly did Iran get?

There was another twist as well, this time involving the Russians. Days later, the talks came to a halt when Putin added a demand that any final nuclear deal exempt Russia’s trade with Iran from sanctions imposed by the US and Europe over Ukraine.

Knowing how badly Biden wants the Iran deal and the oil supply it would bring to the market, it was a clever ploy. The White House initially stated that there is no connection between the sanctions against Russia and the nuclear talks, but that is unlikely to be the final word if the talks remain stalled.

Regardless, the two ostensibly separate and unrelated tracks — the Ukraine war and sanctions on one side, and Iran talks on the other — have abruptly converged. The deadlock would be considered good news if it resulted in the cancellation of the entire Iran deal, but the White House would still be required to explain its outrageous arrangement with Putin.

US hunger for a deal

We know what they knew and when they knew it, in terms of broad facts.

Russia’s use as a middleman with Iran appears to have been ongoing for several months, predating Putin’s massing of troops on the Ukraine border.

Even after preparing his military for an invasion, Biden remained confident that Putin would deliver a verifiable deal that would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

For example, on January 24, NATO declared that it was preparing for a possible Russian invasion, saying that “Allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in eastern Europe… as Russia continues its military buildup in and around Ukraine.”

Denmark, Spain, France, and other countries began to mobilise troops, ships, and fighter jets. According to the Pentagon, 8,500 American troops have been placed on “high alert” for deployment abroad.

Nonetheless, Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged Russia to move the nuclear talks forward the following week. According to NBC News, Blinken stated, “Russia shares our sense of urgency, the need to see if we can return to mutual compliance in the weeks ahead, and we hope that Russia will use its influence and relationship with Iran to impress upon Iran that sense of urgency.”

Worse, even after Putin’s February invasion, which coincided with a speech in which he said Ukraine was not even a country and ominously referred to other former Soviet lands that are now free, including some in NATO, that desperate desire for a deal did not change.

Even now, despite accusations that Putin is committing war crimes and dire predictions of World War III and nuclear Armageddon, Biden continues to allow Putin to negotiate terms with Iran on our behalf.

Biden got played again

The obvious reason is that Iran refuses to meet directly with American negotiators, necessitating the use of a go-between. But what is Russia’s motivation?

The most likely explanation is that Iran and Russia coerced the US into endorsing Russia’s role. Count that as another foreign policy blunder by Biden, Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, also known as the Three Blind Mice.

Still, the mind-boggling question is why didn’t Biden call a halt to the agreement when Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine? And why isn’t he stopping it now, as the slaughter in Ukraine continues to horrify the world?

He’s also the guy about whom Barack Obama said, “Do not underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.”

Why should it be any different this time?