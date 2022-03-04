Joy Behar has a dramatic fall on ‘The View,’ and she faceplants in front of the audience

Joy Behar is the latest hot topic: on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the fiery redhead hit the floor hard.

The 79-year-old comedian was walking out onstage at the start of the live show when she fell just before her seat.

Cameras caught Behar face-planting on stage, and the dramatic image was broadcast to audiences across the country.

Sara Haines, 44, and Sunny Hostin, 53, co-hosts, were heard gasping before attempting to help Behar get up.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to the veteran star, telling her to “just stand.”

Behar needed the help of Haines and Hostin to get back on her feet, and a production assistant also ran onstage for added support.

Behar did not suffer serious injury, and was able to continue on with the show.

While the flustered comedian may not be quick on her feet, she laughed off the face-plant fiasco with her quick wit.

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” the longtime funny lady quipped as she sat down at the table.

Later, the star became solemn, advising anyone who has fallen to closely monitor their symptoms.

“The main thing — just to be serious — Bob Saget died when he fell,” Behar said. “If you hit your head and feel dizzy, have blurred vision, or feel like you want to sleep, see a doctor.” Because doing so will kill you.”

“I’m a klutz!” she exclaimed as she finished.

Behar’s fall is the most recent high-profile incident for the “The View” veteran, who first appeared on the show in 1997.

Behar was slammed just a few weeks ago after complaining that the war in Ukraine might interfere with her planned vacation to Italy.

Meanwhile, Behar told audiences last month that she would be wearing masks in public indefinitely, before being caught sitting in a New York City restaurant without a mask just days later.