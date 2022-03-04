Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:30 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Joy Behar has a dramatic fall on ‘The View,’ and she faceplants in front of the audience

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:30 pm
Joy Behar

Joy Behar has a dramatic fall on ‘The View,’ and she faceplants in front of the audience

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Joy Behar is the latest hot topic: on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the fiery redhead hit the floor hard.

The 79-year-old comedian was walking out onstage at the start of the live show when she fell just before her seat.

Cameras caught Behar face-planting on stage, and the dramatic image was broadcast to audiences across the country.

Sara Haines, 44, and Sunny Hostin, 53, co-hosts, were heard gasping before attempting to help Behar get up.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to the veteran star, telling her to “just stand.”

Behar needed the help of Haines and Hostin to get back on her feet, and a production assistant also ran onstage for added support.

Behar did not suffer serious injury, and was able to continue on with the show.

While the flustered comedian may not be quick on her feet, she laughed off the face-plant fiasco with her quick wit.

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” the longtime funny lady quipped as she sat down at the table.

Later, the star became solemn, advising anyone who has fallen to closely monitor their symptoms.

“The main thing — just to be serious — Bob Saget died when he fell,” Behar said. “If you hit your head and feel dizzy, have blurred vision, or feel like you want to sleep, see a doctor.” Because doing so will kill you.”

“I’m a klutz!” she exclaimed as she finished.

Behar’s fall is the most recent high-profile incident for the “The View” veteran, who first appeared on the show in 1997.

Behar was slammed just a few weeks ago after complaining that the war in Ukraine might interfere with her planned vacation to Italy.

Meanwhile, Behar told audiences last month that she would be wearing masks in public indefinitely, before being caught sitting in a New York City restaurant without a mask just days later.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Support for Macron shown rising amid Ukraine war crisis

PARIS - A new poll Friday showed a surge in support for...
2 hours ago
Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant, blaze extinguished

KYIV - Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Friday,...
5 hours ago
Sri Lanka hikes rates as economy risks collapse

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's central bank hiked interest rates by one percentage...
5 hours ago
G77 advocates COVID-19 vaccines to be global public good: Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS: The Group of 77 stands for vaccines to be treated...
14 hours ago
Martin Lewis predicts an increase in energy prices of "up to 50 percent" in October as a result of the situation in Ukraine

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about further energy price increases, which...
15 hours ago
Romanian Helicopter Crash: Military personnel were killed in plane crashes

Officials confirmed on Thursday that the pilot of a fighter jet and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 04 March 2022

Today, Friday, March 4, 2022, Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Are you looking...
Imam-ul-Haq
8 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Imam-ul-Haq scores his first Test century

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq scored his first Test century on Friday to lead Pakistan's...
400 Nigerians
21 mins ago
More than 400 Nigerians who fled Ukraine return home

ABUJA - A first batch of more than 400 Nigerians who fled...
debt servicing suspension
41 mins ago
Pakistan, SDF sign agreements for debt servicing suspension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD)...
Adsence Ad 300X600