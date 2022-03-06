Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Mar, 2022. 07:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Land-sea trade corridor facilitates car imports from the Middle East to China

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Mar, 2022. 07:21 pm
Land-sea trade corridor facilitates car imports from the Middle East to China

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NANNING, March 6 (Xinhua) — Carrying 100 imported cars from the United Arab Emirates, the rail-sea intermodal trains departed from south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 4 and are expected to arrive in the city of Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province, on Wednesday, according to railway authorities in Nanning, the regional capital of Guangxi.

This is the first time cars from Middle Eastern countries have entered the Chinese mainland market through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore, said the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.

For a smooth shipment this time, the railway authorities in Guangxi have strengthened cooperation with customs departments and intermodal transport enterprises to ensure that goods are “loaded and transported along with arrival,” said Huang Guanghui, with Guangxi Yanhai Railway Company Limited.

The trade corridor so far covers 311 ports in 106 countries and regions.

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Wildfires grow in U.S. state Florida

WASHINGTON - At least 600 homes had been evacuated in the Florida...
1 hour ago
Besieged Ukraine port city Mariupol begins new evacuation bid

KYIV - Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol began a new attempt...
1 hour ago
Israeli PM vows more Ukraine talks, even if prospects 'not great'

JERUSALEM - Israel's premier said Sunday his country had a "moral obligation"...
2 hours ago
Russia detains over 1,100 at Ukraine conflict protests

MOSCOW - Over 1,100 people in cities across Russia have been detained...
2 hours ago
Dragon Boat Festival held in southern California

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of people gathered in Marina del Rey in...
7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-19 restrictions at two holy mosques

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lifted all the precautionary measures against...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen's guard
2 mins ago
140 black bears will be slaughtered to make ceremonial hats for the Queen’s guard

Each year, up to 140 black bears must be slaughtered so that...
Australia
3 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: David Warner, Usman Khawaja leads Australia to 138-0

RAWALPINDI: As the visitors replied strongly on the third day of the...
Buckingham Palace
7 mins ago
The Queen has decided to stay in Windsor and will “never live at Buckingham Palace again.”

According to reports, the Queen has made Windsor Castle her permanent residence...
Ranveer Singh
9 mins ago
Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs in his latest gym picture

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented performers in Bollywood, and...
Adsence Ad 300X600