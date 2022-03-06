Land-sea trade corridor facilitates car imports from the Middle East to China

NANNING, March 6 (Xinhua) — Carrying 100 imported cars from the United Arab Emirates, the rail-sea intermodal trains departed from south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 4 and are expected to arrive in the city of Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province, on Wednesday, according to railway authorities in Nanning, the regional capital of Guangxi.

This is the first time cars from Middle Eastern countries have entered the Chinese mainland market through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore, said the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.

For a smooth shipment this time, the railway authorities in Guangxi have strengthened cooperation with customs departments and intermodal transport enterprises to ensure that goods are “loaded and transported along with arrival,” said Huang Guanghui, with Guangxi Yanhai Railway Company Limited.

The trade corridor so far covers 311 ports in 106 countries and regions.