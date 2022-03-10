Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 09:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lebanese PM urges UN to boost international support for Lebanon

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 09:06 pm
Lebanese PM urges UN to boost international support for Lebanon

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

BEIRUT, March 10 (Xinhua) — Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday called on the United Nations to intensify international efforts to support Lebanon facing a difficult situation, according to a statement by the Council of Ministers.

Mikati’s remarks came at his meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka at the government palace, during which they discussed topics and suggestions in support of Lebanon to be made at the UN Security Council meeting on March 17.

For her part, Wronecka discussed with the prime minister possible proposals to include in the report that will be submitted to the Security Council, on ways to support Lebanon and updates of the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

Lebanon has been going through its worst financial crisis and the country has so far failed to implement necessary reforms to unlock billions of dollars in aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Read More

1 hour ago
A column of Putin's tanks is destroyed in a dramatic moment by a Ukrainian artillery ambush that 'killed ANOTHER top commander.'

A DRAMATIC video shows a column of Russian tanks being destroyed by...
2 hours ago
Sri Lanka government says airline operations not affected by fuel shortage

COLOMBO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan government on Thursday said...
4 hours ago
Demi Lovato will be replaced by Ariel Winters in NBC pilot Hungry

With just days till filming begins on the NBC pilot 'Hungry,' actress...
4 hours ago
Carbon neutrality in Northwest China

BEIJING - The "Asia No.1" smart logistics center in Xi'an, run by...
4 hours ago
Kate Winslet is ready to grace the screen once again

Kate Winslet, took a break after her powerful portrayal as a Delaware...
6 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia make 'no progress' on ceasefire at Turkey talks

ANTALYA, Turkey - Ukraine and Russia made no pogress towards agreeing a ceasefire after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!
4 mins ago
Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

Lollywood star Saba Qamar has always been the one to take chances....
11 mins ago
Police arrest JUI-F MNA, workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force from Parliament Lodges  

Islamabad police have arrested JUI-F MNA Maulana Salauddin and workers of Islam-ul-Ansar...
Rawalpindi
12 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Rawalpindi pitch officially graded ‘below average’ by match referee

KARACHI: The ground at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan and Australia played...
Hareem
18 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s new video with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah, TikTok queen and controversial star, and husband Bilal Shah are under...
Adsence Ad 300X600