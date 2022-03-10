Lebanese PM urges UN to boost international support for Lebanon

BEIRUT, March 10 (Xinhua) — Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday called on the United Nations to intensify international efforts to support Lebanon facing a difficult situation, according to a statement by the Council of Ministers.

Mikati’s remarks came at his meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka at the government palace, during which they discussed topics and suggestions in support of Lebanon to be made at the UN Security Council meeting on March 17.

For her part, Wronecka discussed with the prime minister possible proposals to include in the report that will be submitted to the Security Council, on ways to support Lebanon and updates of the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

Lebanon has been going through its worst financial crisis and the country has so far failed to implement necessary reforms to unlock billions of dollars in aid from the International Monetary Fund.