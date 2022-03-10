Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:46 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin’s red line’ on chemical weapons could lead to Nato intervention as Russian elites ‘deploy’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:46 am
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin’s red line’ on chemical weapons could lead to Nato intervention as Russian elites ‘deploy’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of genocide following Russia’s “barbaric” bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

On Wednesday, Russian forces dropped “several bombs” on the Mariupol hospital during what was supposed to be a ceasefire to allow civilians to be evacuated.

According to the city council, seventeen people were injured as a result of the “colossal” destruction, including a number of labouring women.

Since then, President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the attack “barbaric” and urged the West to intervene to prevent Putin from “committing genocide.”

He has also accused Ukraine’s Western allies of “ignoring terror,” despite the fact that Nato has repeatedly denied his numerous requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Boris Johnson condemned the attack, saying “few things are more depraved than targeting vulnerable and defenceless people.”

Disney taking steps to ‘pause’ operations in Russia

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it will “pause all other operations in Russia.”

“In light of Russia’s unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis,” Disney said in a statement.

Twitter: Russia embassy tweets broke rules

The Russian embassy claimed on Twitter this evening that the maternity hospital in Mariupol that was bombed on Wednesday was being used by Ukrainian forces.

Officials provided no evidence to back up their claims.

Twitter has now confirmed that it has removed tweets about the incident from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

According to Reuters, the tweets violated the platform’s rules regarding “denying violent events.”

Russia says it will open evacuation corridors from five Ukrainian cities

 

According to the RIA and Interfax news agencies, the Russian defence ministry will declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians from five cities.

The Russian National Defence Control Centre’s head, Mikhail Mizintsev, was quoted by the news agencies as saying that people could travel to Russia or other cities in Ukraine.

“From 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) on March 11, 2022, the Russian Federation will declare a’regime of silence’ and will be ready to provide humanitarian corridors,” Interfax reported, citing Mizintsev’s statement.

The five cities are:

  • Kyiv
  • Sumy
  • Kharkiv
  • Mariupol
  • Chernihi

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Pakistani workers send over $20 billion in eight months

KARACHI: The overseas Pakistani workers sent over $20 billion during the first...
5 hours ago
American actor Jussie Smollett to be sentenced

Jussie Smollett, an American actor, is slated to be sentenced in a...
6 hours ago
Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys...
7 hours ago
THE DUCHESS of Cornwall Camilla blasts Russia

During her International Women's Day reception, the Duchess of Cornwall blasted Russia...
7 hours ago
Wilderness Festival 2022: Jungle and Underworld announced and here’s how to buy tickets

Wilderness Festival 2022: WILDERNESS Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, and it's...
7 hours ago
Grimes, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, is who she claims to be

GRIMES is a Canadian pop singer who is expecting a child with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

England WAGS
5 mins ago
England Wags will stay on a luxury boat during the Qatar World Cup in order to drink alcohol and avoid the country’s strict alcohol laws.

WAGS and families from England's World Cup squad will stay on a...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
6 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 11th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 11,...
Liv Owens
9 mins ago
People call me a sl*g and tell me I should get a real job because I’m a lingerie model, but they’re just jealous

Liv Owens was moved to tears as she stared at the phone...
Starstreak missiles
17 mins ago
The United Kingdom will send Ukraine Starstreak missiles, the world’s fastest surface-to-air missiles

BRITAIN intends to send Ukraine the world's fastest surface-to-air missiles. Last night,...
Adsence Ad 300X600