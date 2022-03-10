Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:29 pm
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin’s’red line’ on chemical weapons could lead to Nato intervention as Russian elites are ‘deployed.’

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of genocide following Russia’s “barbaric” bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

On Wednesday, Russian forces dropped “several bombs” on the Mariupol hospital during what was supposed to be a ceasefire to allow civilians to be evacuated.

According to the city council, seventeen people were injured as a result of the “colossal” destruction, including a number of labouring women.

Since then, President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the attack “barbaric” and urged the West to intervene to prevent Putin from “committing genocide.”

He has also accused Ukraine’s Western allies of “ignoring terror,” despite the fact that Nato has repeatedly denied his numerous requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Boris Johnson condemned the attack, saying “few things are more depraved than targeting vulnerable and defenceless people.”

