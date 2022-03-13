Moment YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by valiant Ukrainians wielding terrifyingly lethal anti-tank missiles

THIS IS THE MOMENT WHERE YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by valiant Ukrainians wielding lethal anti-tank missiles.

A rocket makes a direct hit in footage of the successful counterattack, the latest of several captured on film in a matter of days amid Putin’s crumbling invasion.

The video, which was posted online, appears to show one of the convoys being obliterated as Russian troops scatter.

The missiles, which were fired from behind trees, appear to have hit at least one Russian tank and one armoured personnel carrier.

In the aerial strike, the Russian tank can be seen being hit and exploding into flames.

Drones allegedly destroyed Russian tanks and missiles earlier this week, while Ukrainians cheered in the background.

As Putin’s invasion continues to crumble, a Russian vehicle carrying what appears to be missiles and a military tank are seen exploding into fireballs in the footage.

Cheers could be heard in the background as the military machines, believed to be Russian, burst into flames.

This comes after video showed a column of Russian tanks being destroyed by a Ukrainian ambush near Kyiv.

As Vladimir Putin’s forces advance on the capital city, the attack is said to have killed yet another senior Russian commander.

When he ordered the invasion two weeks ago, the Russian tyrant expected a quick victory, but his forces have become bogged down and are now regularly hitting civilians.

But there’s more bad news from Ukraine: Putin has destroyed an entire CITY of 21,000 people as the horrific battle rages on.

The city and administrative centre of Volnovakha have been completely destroyed as a result of Russia’s annihilation, according to its regional governor.

Russian forces have also been accused of shooting down women and children, killing seven civilians who were attempting to flee a village near Kyiv.

On Friday, Russian-backed separatists claimed to have taken the strategic city of Volnovakha, which is the same size as Truro in Cornwall.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said most civilians had fled Volnovakha, but there was little left of the city.

“In general, Volnovakha with its infrastructure as such no longer exists,” he told reporters today.

Images of Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles in Volnovakha showed them surrounded by burnt-out buildings in the completely destroyed city.

It comes after a defiant Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Russia will only take Kyiv if Vladimir Putin’s troops “raze it to the ground,” as the Ukrainian capital braces for a siege.

As Russian forces close in on the capital, brave Ukrainian soldiers set up tank traps in the streets to repel invaders.

Putin’s troops are closing in on the city, believed to be just 15 miles away, as terrified Ukrainians flee their homes.

It comes after Russia was accused of killing seven people, including a child, who were attempting to flee the warzone in a last-ditch effort.

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia of firing on a convoy of civilian evacuees from the Kyiv region village of Peremoha.

In a statement, they stated: “Following the attack, the occupiers forced the remaining members of the column to return to Peremoha and are refusing to let them leave.

“Russians opened fire on a column of women and children attempting to flee the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed-upon “green line.” “passageway