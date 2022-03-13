Oil concerns give Iran an advantage in nuclear talks

A majority of Iranian lawmakers have suggested that Iran should take advantage of the uncertainty in global energy markets to press its demands in the nuclear talks in Vienna.

On Sunday, a statement signed by 160 of Iran’s 290 parliamentarians was read aloud in public. It stated that Tehran should not be bound by “fabricated deadlines” imposed by the West and should press for its demands during the talks in Vienna.

“Now that the Ukraine crisis has increased the West’s need for Iran’s energy sector,” the parliamentarians wrote, “the US need for lower oil prices must not be accommodated without taking Iran’s righteous demands into account.”

They also demanded “economic, technical, and political” assurances that the US would not breach the country’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers again, as it did in 2018, and that American sanctions be lifted effectively and comprehensively.

This comes less than a month after 250 legislators signed a statement seeking to assert dominance by imposing stringent conditions on a return to the nuclear deal, despite the fact that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is in charge of the nuclear issue (SNSC).

After more than 11 months, talks to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is formally known, are nearing completion.

However, a last-minute Russian demand last week for a guarantee that Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect future dealings with Iran has cast doubt on the talks’ success.

Pause in Vienna talks

As the coordinator of the Vienna talks, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called for a brief pause on Friday due to “external factors,” despite the fact that a text for an agreement is nearing completion.

The pause was welcomed by Iran’s foreign ministry’s spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, who said it could provide momentum for resolving the remaining issues.

The E3 – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – explicitly warned on Saturday that Russia’s demand could derail the agreement, saying that “nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate from the JCPOA.”

The US has also labelled the demand “irrelevant” and stated that it will not be met.

Iran, on the other hand, has refused to blame Russia, claiming that US demands and delays in political decision-making have stymied the talks.

Iran’s security chief, Ali Shamkhani, stated earlier this week that “unreasonable offers and unjustified pressure to hastily reach an agreement” demonstrate that the US is not interested in a good agreement.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin contradicted that statement, saying the US is “ready to make peace with Iran, sign all the documents, and with Venezuela” to control oil prices.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, appears to be on a mediation mission to resolve the conflict.

On Saturday, Al Thani spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and then with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. On Sunday, he is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow to discuss the nuclear agreement and Ukraine.

Energy supply, priorities

According to energy journalist and analyst Hamidreza Shokouhi, the argument by Iranian legislators that negotiators should have the upper hand in Vienna now because of current US energy requirements undercuts the same negotiating team.

“It’s like saying that a few months ago, when the US didn’t have its current energy needs, our negotiating team might have backed down from some of its demands,” he told Al Jazeera.

According to Shokouhi, a return of Iranian oil to global markets could happen within months and would almost certainly have an impact on global supply and prices, as the country has both reserves and infrastructure in place to pump out more.

Following the implementation of the nuclear deal in 2016, Iran used to produce about four million barrels of crude per day, about half of which it exported, but is now producing just more than 2.5 million barrels, indicating a potential for capacity expansion, according to the analyst.

However, Shokouhi pointed out that, despite having the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, Japan is currently unable to meet the natural gas needs of other countries because it is devoting the vast majority of its produced gas to increasing domestic demand and cannot immediately increase production significantly.

Furthermore, he believes that the West will prioritise its concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme over its energy needs, which can eventually be met elsewhere.

“Will the US make a concession against a nuclear Iran in order to meet its energy needs?” “I don’t believe so,” he replied.

Iran insists that its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.

Last week, the country also agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to provide sufficient information about investigations into previously undeclared radioactive material at several sites. If it is successful, the agreement will remove a major impediment to resuming the nuclear deal.

According to Henry Rome, an Iran expert at Eurasia Group, an agreement in Vienna would provide some relief to a volatile oil market, but Iranian supply alone would not be able to compensate for Russia’s absence in the medium term.

“Iranian supply is a negative factor, but it is not a game changer,” he told Al Jazeera.

Rome believes that a deal would have been reached by now if Russia’s demand had not been made, but that parties can still find a way to work with or around Russia, despite the fact that time is running out.