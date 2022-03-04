Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 02:32 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Olathe East High School administrator, officer and injured in shooting, student arrested

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 02:32 am
Olathe East High School

Olathe East High School administrator, officer and injured in shooting, student arrested

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Following an hours-long lockdown, students are beginning to be reunited with their families. The suspect, an 18-year-old male Olathe East student, was shot and injured.

A school administrator and a resource officer were injured in a shooting at Olathe East High School on Friday morning. The suspect is an 18-year-old male student at Olathe East.

The suspect was shot by the school resource officer, according to a news conference held Friday afternoon by the Olathe Police Department. At the moment, there is no active threat, and all three injured people are in stable condition.

There have been no reports of injured students, according to police.

Sgt. Joel Yeldell, public information officer for the Olathe Police Department, said the department received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. that shots had been fired at the high school. He stated that an incident had occurred between a student and an administrator in the school’s office area.

“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all, and parents here in Olathe of being shocked in this incident,” Yeldell said. “But I am also, at the same time, grateful to report that our SRO did this job and was injured because of it, and we have no students injured at this time other than the suspect.”

Families reunite with children

Students who walk or are picked up by parents will be transported to California Trail Middle School, located at 13775 West 133rd Street, according to Olathe Schools.

Bus riders will be sent home from Pioneer Trail Middle School, located at 15100 West 127th Street.

The district tweeted, “Student drivers will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles.” “Special Education bus riders will return home on Olathe East buses as usual.”

Keicia Stillman and her 14-year-old freshman daughter Kamryn were among the first to be reunited. Another daughter, a freshman, had not yet arrived.

“I’m not letting ’em go. They ain’t going nowhere. You see this hook? When she got off the bus, I checked her whole body,” Stillman said. “I’m so happy I started crying when I got her off the bus, I about jumped up on her.”

Brian Koester, the father of an Olathe East senior, said his daughter called him immediately after the shooting. Koester’s daughter stated that she was in the room next door when she heard six shots.

“I mean, it’s crazy, you see it all the time,” said Koester. “I mean, thank God, hopefully the people who were shot don’t die as a result of it.” But, thank goodness, it was as limited as it was.”

Austin Henry, a freshman at Olathe East, stated that he chose not to attend school this morning.

“When I woke up this morning, I assumed something had happened or something.” I’m not sure. I simply did not. “Something didn’t feel quite right,” Henry observed. “And I thought to myself, ‘Mom, maybe I just need to sleep it off and I’ll be fine.'” And when I wake up, cops are rushing down the street toward (Olathe) East.”

Scott Goodman, a parent of a 15-year-old at Olathe East, said he typically does not want his daughter to have her phone at school. But he said that it’s times like this that he’s glad she does.

“I’m just glad no kids were hurt because it seems like it’s always a kid who gets hurt in these shootings,” Goodman said. “The last thing you want is for someone’s life to be cut short like that, before they’ve even begun.”

Counseling services for students and staff will be available at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the district.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today,” tweeted Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly just before noon. “We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.” “Our gratitude is with the SRO who risked their life to protect our children from harm today,” tweeted Ron Ryckman, speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives. “Please join me in keeping this

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) Kansas City Division are on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Read More

7 hours ago
Ukraine should be a bridge between East, West, not frontline for confrontation: Chinese envoy

GENEVA, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Li Song...
9 hours ago
Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Key facts about Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia 

Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russians of deliberately shooting at...
9 hours ago
Joy Behar has a dramatic fall on 'The View,' and she faceplants in front of the audience

Joy Behar is the latest hot topic: on Thursday's episode of "The...
9 hours ago
More than 400 Nigerians who fled Ukraine return home

ABUJA - A first batch of more than 400 Nigerians who fled...
11 hours ago
Russia backs jail time for 'fake' army news, restricts media

MOSCOW - Russian lawmakers approved legislation Friday to impose fines and harsh...
11 hours ago
UN nuclear watchdog head offers to travel to Chernobyl

VIENNA - The head of the UN nuclear watchdog offered Friday to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Crazy Dance Moves
9 mins ago
Watch Video: Aaj Mujhe Mat Roko: Woman’s Crazy Dance Moves Amuse People, but Many Attempt to Stop Her

The internet is a treasure trove of interesting and funny videos that...
Pete Davidson
48 mins ago
Pete Davidson’s friend describes his terrified reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye West's latest video for the song Eazy may have gone too...
Kate Middleton
53 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William  are always prepared for disasters and emergencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton are always ready for disasters and emergencies...
Kate Middleton
57 mins ago
Kate Middleton is more relaxed’ and less fussy. Prince William is on his own in Denmark

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton appeared more relaxed and confident...
Adsence Ad 300X600