Olathe East High School administrator, officer and injured in shooting, student arrested

Following an hours-long lockdown, students are beginning to be reunited with their families. The suspect, an 18-year-old male Olathe East student, was shot and injured.

A school administrator and a resource officer were injured in a shooting at Olathe East High School on Friday morning. The suspect is an 18-year-old male student at Olathe East.

The suspect was shot by the school resource officer, according to a news conference held Friday afternoon by the Olathe Police Department. At the moment, there is no active threat, and all three injured people are in stable condition.

There have been no reports of injured students, according to police.

Sgt. Joel Yeldell, public information officer for the Olathe Police Department, said the department received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. that shots had been fired at the high school. He stated that an incident had occurred between a student and an administrator in the school’s office area.

“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all, and parents here in Olathe of being shocked in this incident,” Yeldell said. “But I am also, at the same time, grateful to report that our SRO did this job and was injured because of it, and we have no students injured at this time other than the suspect.”

Families reunite with children