Olathe East High School administrator, officer and injured in shooting, student arrested
Following an hours-long lockdown, students are beginning to be reunited with their families. The suspect, an 18-year-old male Olathe East student, was shot and injured.
A school administrator and a resource officer were injured in a shooting at Olathe East High School on Friday morning. The suspect is an 18-year-old male student at Olathe East.
The suspect was shot by the school resource officer, according to a news conference held Friday afternoon by the Olathe Police Department. At the moment, there is no active threat, and all three injured people are in stable condition.
There have been no reports of injured students, according to police.
Sgt. Joel Yeldell, public information officer for the Olathe Police Department, said the department received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. that shots had been fired at the high school. He stated that an incident had occurred between a student and an administrator in the school’s office area.
“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all, and parents here in Olathe of being shocked in this incident,” Yeldell said. “But I am also, at the same time, grateful to report that our SRO did this job and was injured because of it, and we have no students injured at this time other than the suspect.”
Families reunite with children
Students who walk or are picked up by parents will be transported to California Trail Middle School, located at 13775 West 133rd Street, according to Olathe Schools.
Bus riders will be sent home from Pioneer Trail Middle School, located at 15100 West 127th Street.
The district tweeted, “Student drivers will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles.” “Special Education bus riders will return home on Olathe East buses as usual.”
Keicia Stillman and her 14-year-old freshman daughter Kamryn were among the first to be reunited. Another daughter, a freshman, had not yet arrived.
“I’m not letting ’em go. They ain’t going nowhere. You see this hook? When she got off the bus, I checked her whole body,” Stillman said. “I’m so happy I started crying when I got her off the bus, I about jumped up on her.”
Brian Koester, the father of an Olathe East senior, said his daughter called him immediately after the shooting. Koester’s daughter stated that she was in the room next door when she heard six shots.
“I mean, it’s crazy, you see it all the time,” said Koester. “I mean, thank God, hopefully the people who were shot don’t die as a result of it.” But, thank goodness, it was as limited as it was.”
Austin Henry, a freshman at Olathe East, stated that he chose not to attend school this morning.
“When I woke up this morning, I assumed something had happened or something.” I’m not sure. I simply did not. “Something didn’t feel quite right,” Henry observed. “And I thought to myself, ‘Mom, maybe I just need to sleep it off and I’ll be fine.'” And when I wake up, cops are rushing down the street toward (Olathe) East.”
Scott Goodman, a parent of a 15-year-old at Olathe East, said he typically does not want his daughter to have her phone at school. But he said that it’s times like this that he’s glad she does.
“I’m just glad no kids were hurt because it seems like it’s always a kid who gets hurt in these shootings,” Goodman said. “The last thing you want is for someone’s life to be cut short like that, before they’ve even begun.”
Counseling services for students and staff will be available at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the district.
“Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today,” tweeted Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly just before noon. “We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.” “Our gratitude is with the SRO who risked their life to protect our children from harm today,” tweeted Ron Ryckman, speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives. “Please join me in keeping this
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) Kansas City Division are on the scene to assist with the investigation.
