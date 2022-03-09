One of the world’s most lethal snipers arrives in Ukraine with the intention of slaughtering Putin’s troops one by one

ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST DEADLY SNIPERS HAS ARRIVED IN UKRAINE, pledging to fight the Russians as a volunteer.

The trained assassin, known as Wali, had previously travelled to Iraq on his own to fight ISIS in 2015.

Today, he crossed the border into Ukraine, leaving his wife and infant son in Canada.

Between 2009 and 2011, the 40-year-old was deployed twice to Afghanistan as a sniper with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Wali served in the same Canadian unit as the sniper who achieved the world’s longest confirmed kill distance of 3.5km.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued the following statement: “All foreigners wishing to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and protect international security are invited by the Ukrainian government to come to our territory to join the ranks of our territorial forces.”

The sniper, known as ‘Wali’ in Afghanistan, said he was contacted on Friday by a friend who had been organising “neutral convoys” of humanitarian aid to bring food to the occupied Donbas region for several months.

“He told me they needed a sniper,” Wali told the French-Canadian publication La Presse. It’s like a firefighter hearing the alarm go off. “I had to leave.”

He is survived by his wife and their baby son, who will celebrate his first birthday without him next week.

“I know, it’s just terrible,” he admitted. “But, in my mind, when I see images of destruction in Ukraine, I see my son, in danger and suffering.”

“When I see a destroyed building, I think of the person who owns it and sees his pension fund go up in flames.

“I go there for humanitarian reasons,” he explained further.

His wife, who requested that her identity be withheld for security reasons, said she reluctantly let him go.

“I knew if I didn’t let him go, I’d break him,” she explained.

“It would have been the equivalent of locking him up.”

Wali told the CBC that after crossing the border, Ukrainians greeted him and three other former Canadian soldiers with hugs, handshakes, flags, and photos.He claimed to have crossed from Poland, going against the flow of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing in the opposite direction.

Wali, who fought alongside Kurds against ISIS in Syria a few years ago, said he went to Ukraine because “I want to assist them. That’s all there is to it.”

“I have to help because there are people here who are being bombarded simply because they want to be European and not Russian,” he continued.

Since crossing into Ukraine, he and other veterans have taken refuge in an abandoned house in preparation for a meeting with Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine hopes to eventually build a reserve unit of up to 10,000 officers and 120,000 volunteers.