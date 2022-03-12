Our women, like our men, will defend Ukrainian soil and use their own hands to defeat Vladimir Putin’s evil forces

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, clutching her Kalashnikov rifle, claims Vladimir Putin grossly underestimated her country’s women.

She believes the Russian President made a mistake when assessing the country’s forces prior to the invasion because he “only counted the men.”

“Like many Ukrainian women, I will defend my home, family, city, and country,” she told The Sun from the besieged capital of Kyiv.

“We will win this war side by side with our men.”

“Women, like men, are members of the resistance.”

“We believe that when Putin decided to invade, he only considered Ukrainian men.”

“So he made a mistake, because women are fighting as well.”

“I am happy and proud to be able to bear arms alongside my fellows.” This is how we will triumph.”

Despite allegedly being on the Russian president’s “kill list,” she insists she will not seek refuge in the West.

“I know I’m on Putin’s hit list, but I’m also on many other lists. “For example, I’m on the top ten Ukrainian bachelorettes list, so hopefully they even each other out. “I guess I’m safe while here in Kyiv. I’m not trying to be out on the streets too much.”

Her message of defiance and equality — “Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men” — struck a nerve. The leader of the liberal-leaning Holos Party told me: “I never held a gun in my life before that. “The police station was giving out firearms and I decided I would take one. “The Kalashnikov is heavy. It smells of oil and metal. I have it on my table right now. “I haven’t had to use it on people yet — but I know how to use it and I will use it.”

The MP singled out the United Kingdom as one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies.

Britain sent 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine in January, which reports indicate were lethally effective against Russian invaders on the battlefield.

“Britain is one of the countries that is helping us the most,” the ex-IT company owner added.

“However, what we really need right now is protection from the skies.”

“Putin is a war criminal and a lunatic.” There is no one else on the planet who would attack a nuclear power plant.

“He wouldn’t be able to bomb civilians or nuclear power plants if there was a no-fly zone.”

“Thank you so much,” she said of the British volunteers who have flocked to Ukraine to fight. We are delighted to have you here to assist us in our fight against the Russians.

“However, you don’t have to travel so far to assist. You can become a member of the cyber army that is destroying Russian IT infrastructure.”

She says she’s off for two hours of weapon training while clutching her Kalashnikov.

“At the start of the war, the Russians said we wouldn’t last a day or two,” Kira adds proudly.

“So every day we stand is a source of pride for us.” ‘Ha, you were wrong, look at us,’ we think.”

Anastasia Lenna, Miss Ukraine 2015, is another defiant woman standing up to Putin.

She posted a picture of herself with a rifle on social media with the caption, “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!”

She also shared a photo of soldiers with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom she described as a “true and strong leader.”