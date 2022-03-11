Outrage as an innocent Ukrainian woman is ‘bombarded by a Russian tank while collecting medicine for her sick mother.’

A UKRAINIAN woman was allegedly brutally blown up by an evil Russian tank while collecting medicine for her sick mother.

Valeriia Maksetska, 31, who worked for a USAID partner organisation, was allegedly murdered in a village near Kyiv alongside her mother and their driver.

Valeria, a Chemonics employee, was tragically killed just before her 32nd birthday, according to Ms Power.

“I’m deeply saddened to share the death of Valeriia ‘Lera’ Maksetska, a proud Ukrainian, beloved USAID implementing partner, and brilliant, compassionate leader on social cohesion and disinformation,” she said.

“She was killed by the Russian military just a few days before her 32nd birthday.”

Valeriia was born and raised in Donetsk, according to Ms Power, and she worked on the humanitarian response following Russia’s invasion in 2014.

“She survived the shelling of Donetsk, moved to Kyiv, and began working with USAID, where she became known as a ‘brave woman with a kind heart,'” she added.

“Lera, a trained medic, could have fled Kyiv when the invasion began, but she stayed to assist others.”

“She only fled when her mother, Irina, ran out of medicine.” A tank opened fire on Lera, Irina, and their driver Yaroslav as they waited in a car for a Russian convoy to pass. All three were killed.

“Lera’s death is heartbreaking for @USAID, @Chemonics, and everyone who knew her.” We honour her fierce devotion to Ukraine and joyful spirit.

“When Kyiv was attacked, Lera wrote that she was angry at the terrible violence but so proud to be a Ukrainian and live somewhere where beliefs are respected.”

Chemonics CEO Jamey Butcher shared a photo of Valeriia with the caption, “This is my staff member Valeriia (Lera) Maksetska.”

“She was killed in a village west of Kyiv while attempting to obtain medication for her ailing mother.”

It comes after a father was reportedly killed by Putin’s evil troops on Tuesday as he crossed the road in Siverskodonetsk, Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

“My dad was killed by Russian fascists while crossing a street at midday in the city where he lived for 50 years,” Maria Semykoz wrote on Twitter.

“He didn’t want to go.” He wasn’t the type to flee. Dad, rest in peace. “I adore you.”

The bereaved daughter stated that she “will not be able to bury him properly because there is war in the country.”