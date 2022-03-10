Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:41 am
Pakistani workers send over $20 billion in eight months

KARACHI: The overseas Pakistani workers sent over $20 billion during the first eight months (July–February) of fiscal year 2021/22, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

Cumulatively at $20.1 billion, remittances grew 7.6 per cent during the eight months of fiscal year 2022, compared with the same period last year.

The SBP said that with $2.2 billion inflows during February 2022, the workers’ remittances continued their strong performance and have remained above $2 billion since June 2020.

In terms of growth, during February 2022, remittances increased 2 per cent on a month-on-month basis despite fewer working days compared to January and fell 2.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The remittance inflows during February 2022 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($558 million), United Arab Emirates ($387 million), United Kingdom ($319 million) and United States of America ($210 million).

