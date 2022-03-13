Protesters tell the glam ‘stepdaughter’ Polina Kovaleva of Russia’s foreign minister that her father is a MURDERER in her plush £4m London flat

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:45 am
PROTESTORS told a Russian foreign minister’s alleged stepdaughter outside her £4.4million London flat, “your father is a murderer.”

Polina Kovaleva, 26, was also labelled by activists as the daughter of a war criminal who allegedly launders his money in the capital.Putin's stepdaughter Putin's stepdaughter

Polyakova owns a £5 million apartment in Moscow and travels on every foreign trip with Lavrov.

According to the anti-corruption foundation FBK, she has flown on official aircraft more than 60 times.

Protesters allege that Polina benefited from the Russian minister.

Before purchasing her own home, she lived in a townhouse apartment in Holland Park, West London, owned by the Russian embassy.

She also bought her current £4.4 million home without a mortgage when she was 21 years old.

She is thought to live in the house with her male partner, who owns 10% of her investment firm.

According to The Times, the award-winning development features a pool, gym, spa, cinema, games room, and golf simulator, as well as other amenities.

Maria Pevchikh, an investigator for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s FBK, has called for sanctions against Kovaleva and her family.

She stated: “Polina’s biological father is not a wealthy man. She is not married to an oligarch.

“But, at the age of 21, she paid £4.4 million for this apartment on Kensington High Street in London.

“Her unemployed mother, who also happens to be Lavrov’s informal wife, is her sole source of income.”

“This is the epitome of unexplained wealth.” The property can be legally seized at any time.”

Polina attended a private boarding school in Bristol before graduating with honours from Loughborough University with a first-class degree in economics and politics.

She then earned a master’s degree in economics and business strategy at Imperial College London, where she served as an ambassador on the university’s website while still a student.

During her course, Polina said she developed a “next level work ethic.”

She went on to work for the Russian energy conglomerate Gazprom.

One of Putin’s most trusted aides, Sergei Lavrov, made the extraordinary claim that Russia did not attack Ukraine.

He is viewed as an apologist for Putin’s invasion and has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

 

 

