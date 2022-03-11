Adsence Ads 300X250
12th Mar, 2022. 03:55 am
Putin has been accused of ‘insane delirium’ over allegations that the ‘enemy’ is spreading biological weapons

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of “insane delirium” in response to allegations that Ukraine is attempting to spread biological weapons.

“We call on you to think about a very real biological danger to the people in European countries, which can result from an uncontrolled spread of bio agents from Ukraine,” Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York.

“And if such a scenario exists, then Europe as a whole will be covered.”

“The risk of this is very real,” he added, “given the interests of radical nationalist groups in Ukraine in the work with dangerous pathogens conducted in collaboration with the United States Ministry of Defense.”

He stated that Ukraine’s health-care system was “fully compliant with its international obligations and fully cooperating with all relevant international organisations.”

“The rest is his bunch of insane delirium from Putin and his henchmen, including the Russian Mission to the UN,” he added.

