Putin has “roid rage” from CANCER treatment, according to Western spies, who attribute his bloated face and desire for violence to medical treatment

VLADIMIR PUTIN is suffering from “roid rage,” possibly as a result of a steroid treatment for cancer, which is causing his bloated face and lust for violence, according to intelligence officials.

The Russian leader’s decision to invade Ukraine is thought to have been influenced not only by his insane mental state, but also by a concerning physical health condition.

In photos released by the Kremlin, Putin, 69, was described as “ashen and bloated.”

And, strangely, the ruler has been forcing visitors to sit a staggering distance away from him.

As his forces pounded Ukraine’s cities, Russia’s president, who usually cuts a rugged and manly figure, appeared pale and unfit.

Putin has been tight-lipped about his health, but there has been a lot of speculation over the years.

Senior intelligence officials in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, now believe his decision to invade Ukraine was motivated by medical treatment.

“Only human sources can offer you the kind of rich picture that we have of Putin’s psyche,” a security source told the Mail on Sunday.

“Over the last five years or so, there has been a discernible shift in his decision-making.”

“Those around him notice a significant change in the cogency and clarity of what he says, as well as his perception of the world around him.”

They believe he has a brain condition, such as Parkinson’s disease or a more general form of dementia, or that he has cancer.

Another theory is that he has “roid rage” as a result of his long-term use of steroids.

Steroids have been linked to an increased risk of infection, which may explain his paranoia about catching Covid.

Emmanuel Macron was forced to sit at the other end of a 13-foot table during a dinner party in a display of extreme social distancing.

Putin’s own foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was also seated at the far end of a ridiculously long table.

Many of Putin’s visitors, both staff and politicians, are said to have been forced to stay in hotels for two weeks before meeting him.

Visitors to the Kremlin were also said to have to walk through an elaborate disinfectant-spraying tunnel.

Steroids can cause “mood and behavioural changes.”