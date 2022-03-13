Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:21 pm
‘Putin is enraged,’ say US intelligence chiefs, who warn that Russia may escalate its attacks

VLADIMIR PUTIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials suggested on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin may seek an exit from Ukraine if his war effort stalls, but that escalation of the conflict is more likely before the Russian president considers ending his attacks.

“We believe Putin is resentful that the West does not respect him and sees this as a war he cannot afford to lose.” “However, given the significant costs he is incurring, what he is willing to accept as a victory may change over time,” Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Despite having a military arsenal that is superior to Ukraine’s in almost every way, the Kremlin has performed far worse than expected, failing to take any of the country’s major cities.

Former ambassador to Moscow and CIA Director William Burns warned on Tuesday that Putin is now in an untenable position.

“I believe Putin is irritated and frustrated right now.” “He’s likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military while ignoring civilian casualties,” Burns said of Russia’s efforts, which have already resulted in an estimated 2 million Ukrainian refugees.

“But the challenge that he faces — and this is the biggest question that’s hung over our analysis of his planning for months now … he has no sustainable political endgame in the face of what is going to continue to be fierce resistance from Ukrainians,” Burns continued. “So I think that’s what his calculus has been. And I think that’s the reality of what he faces today.”

