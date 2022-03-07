Putin’s alleged love child Luiza Krivonogikh deletes Instagram after receiving verbal abuse regarding Ukraine

After being heavily trolled in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s alleged love child deleted her Instagram account.

Luiza Krivonogikh, who has 84,000 followers on Instagram, has received a lot of backlash online since her rumoured father allegedly gave the order for Russian troops to attack last month.

All traces of the 18-year-account, old’s which featured photos of her lavish lifestyle, had been removed as of Monday.

When her page was removed was not immediately clear.

The adolescent is the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, a cleaner-turned-multimillionaire who was long suspected of being Putin’s mistress in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Before the page was removed, Luiza’s photos received a barrage of negative comments, including one that read, “Are U sitting in the bunker?? “Are you a rat?”

Others accused her of being “the devil’s daughter” and a “war criminal.”

“She has engaged in passive complicity.” “It’s the same as most Germans during the Nazi era,” one writer said.

Some users who commented on Luiza’s photos urged her to tell Putin to put an end to the violence in Ukraine.

“Call him if he loves you… “Perhaps you can persuade him not to kill,” one commenter suggested.

“She could at least show that she does not agree with what her father is doing, and thus influence him,” another said.

Luiza, also known as Rozova, had not posted any new photos since she abruptly stopped posting about five months ago.

At the time, her followers were concerned that she had been silenced by Putin after bragging on Instagram about the $4.1 million Monte Carlo penthouse apartment she shares with her mother.

In October, a trove of leaked “Pandora Papers” documents revealed details about the penthouse she posted photos of and gushed about on Instagram.

Putin and Svetlana have never spoken out about their alleged relationship or Luiza’s paternity. In 2019, the Russian media revealed Luiza as Putin’s alleged daughter.

Putin has two adult daughters from his decades-long marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35.

The Russian dictator is said to have several other children, including four with his mistress Alina Kabaeva, but he has never confirmed the rumours.

According to a Page Six source, Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, was hiding out in a secure chalet in Switzerland with her children during the Ukraine invasion.