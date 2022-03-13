Putin’s forces kidnap second mayor as hero ‘who stood in front of Russian tank’ dragged off and other victim ‘tortured’

SECOND Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian forces, one day after another was dragged away with a hood over his head.

At the start of the Russian invasion, Yevgeny Matveyev was reportedly filmed standing in front of a tank after leading unarmed locals out to resist Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Matveyev is the mayor of Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On Sunday morning, Zaporizhzhia Region State Administration head Oleksandr Starukh announced his kidnapping.

“War crimes are becoming more widespread. Dniprorudne’s mayor has been kidnapped “Starukh penned the piece.

The second kidnapping comes after Ivan Fedorov was filmed being dragged away by Russian forces with a bag over his head in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, said the Russians were using “terrorist tactics to install puppet regimes at the local level.”

She alleged Fedorov “is still hostage and apparently tortured”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also tweeted his condemnation.

“Today, Russian war criminals abducted another democratically elected Ukrainian mayor,” he wrote.

Hundreds of Ukrainians took to the streets after Fedorov was kidnapped to demand his release.

According to Ukraine’s parliament, he was abducted at the southern city’s crisis centre, where he was dealing with supply issues, after he “refused to cooperate with the enemy.”

However, a large crowd soon gathered outside the building where he was being taken by Russian soldiers.

Some of those who defied Vladimir Putin’s occupiers carried placards demanding that the mayor be released.

Russian soldiers are seen marching Fedorov out of the building in video footage.

“A group of ten occupiers kidnapped Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov,” officials said on Twitter.

“They put a plastic bag on Fedorov’s head during his kidnapping.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the kidnapping late Friday, calling it a “sign of the invaders’ weakness” and comparing Russian soldiers to “ISIS terrorists.”

He also praised Fedorov as “a mayor who valiantly defends Ukraine and the citizens of his community.”

“They did not find collaborators willing to hand over the city and power to the invaders,” Zelensky said in a video message.

“As a result, they have entered a new stage of terror by attempting to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities.”

“We call on the international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Facebook.

“The perpetrators of this and other crimes will face the harshest punishment.”