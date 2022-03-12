Putin’s secret gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children are hiding in a Swiss chalet’ while waging war on innocent Ukrainians

As the war with Ukraine rages on, VLADIMIR PUTIN is said to have hidden his alleged mistress and her four young children in Switzerland.

Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gold medalist, is said to have four children with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, though the couple has never officially confirmed this.

A source told Page Six that Kabaeva, 38, is “holed up in a very private and very secure chalet in Switzerland.”

“Alina has two young boys and twin girls born in Switzerland with Putin,” the source added.

“All of the kids have Swiss passports, and I’m sure she does as well.”

Kabaeva has been linked to Putin for over 13 years and disappeared from her home country in 2018 amid rumours that she had given birth to Putin’s twins.

She is said to have given birth to twin boys in a Moscow clinic in April 2020.

In 2004, the former MP for President Putin’s United Russia party posed semi-naked for a men’s magazine and was dubbed “Russia’s most flexible woman.”

Mikhail Korolov, the photographer who shot the Maxim shoot, previously stated: “I didn’t even have to try to persuade her. She acted quite naturally. She’s got a lot of sex.”

Putin is said to have met Kabaeva around this time, when he was married and she was dating a police officer.

He was photographed handing her a medal in 2001, shortly before she was stripped of six world championship medals for doping.

The couple’s romance was first mentioned in 2008, when a newspaper owned by Putin’s ex-KGB spy colleague Alexander Lebedev alleged a relationship.

Putin divorced the mother of his two adult children in 2013, and a spokesman denied having an affair, claiming that he was too busy.

And his personal life has been shrouded in mystery ever since, with numerous claims about his family and his fortune, which is estimated to be worth up to £160 billion.

Such a sum would make him the world’s richest person, surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

He is said to have a slush fund for mistresses and love children, as well as a portfolio of expensive palaces and a fleet of luxury jets, cars, and yachts.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, insists that Vlad lives a much more modest existence and that reports about his personal life are mere gossip.

Putin has become a pariah on the international stage as a result of his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is becoming increasingly isolated as tough sanctions bite and businesses cut ties with Vladimir Putin’s regime.

And the bloody war rages on, with the Russian advance moving at a much slower pace than expected.

Moscow had hoped to take over Ukraine in a matter of days, but the invasion has now lasted nearly two weeks.

It is feared that the war will last months, if not years, and that the civilian death toll will be catastrophic.

Putin’s forces have already shelled refugees attempting to flee the fighting.

And as the war drags on, fears persist that it will engulf the West and potentially escalate into World War 3.