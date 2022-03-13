Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

13th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Queen greets Trudeau

AFP News Agency

13th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Queen greets Trudeau

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Queen Elizabeth II met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her first in-person engagement since falling ill with Covid-19.

The 95-year-old monarch, who is also queen of Canada, chatted with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on the conflict in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Last week the queen donated to an appeal for funds to help Ukrainian refugees, while her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, called the invasion “an attack on freedom”. In what could be seen as another subtle sign of support, she and Trudeau shook hands in front of table at her Windsor Castle home, west of London, with a large bouquet of yellow and blue flowers — the colours of Ukraine. She was forced to slow down on medical advice and cancelled a number of public engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit last November.

Her public appearances have become rarer since, and in one recent audience she complained of mobility problems.

On Monday, the queen, wearing a patterned dress, greeted Trudeau at her Windsor Castle home, west of London, and was not seen with a walking stick she has been using.

Although visibly frailer, she appeared smiling and laughing after the pair shook hands. At a Downing Street news conference after meeting Johnson and Rutte, Trudeau said he congratulated her on becoming the first British monarch in history to reign for 70 years. “I was able to talk a little bit about the situations we’re facing and draw on her long experience for having seen much over these past decades,” he told reporters.

He added: “I have the particular privilege of having known Her Majesty for about 45 years now and I can tell you that in my conversation with her this morning, she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever, very interested in what’s going on.”

Also Read

Read More

1 min ago
Photographer gives Greeks online tour of China

A Greek photographer is taking his compatriots on a journey to China,...
2 mins ago
Experts fear Balkans measles outbreak

Despite vaccinating her first child, Vanja drew a line when it came...
6 hours ago
Following his escape from Ukraine to Poland, a man was arrested for 'rape of a 19-year-old refugee after he offered him a place to stay.'

A man was arrested in Poland on suspicion of raping a teenage...
6 hours ago
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna 'poses with a rifle' and blasts invading Russians, declaring that "anyone crossing the border will be killed."

A PREVIOUS Miss Ukraine was photographed holding a rifle as she warned...
6 hours ago
Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Russia may target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine, according to a...
6 hours ago
As fighting intensifies around Kyiv, a Russian coup could send Putin "to the grave or to retirement."

According to a Russian ex-minister, Vladimir Putin could face a Russian coup...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Nation committed to green development
53 seconds ago
Nation committed to green development

Enhancing the ecological environment by fostering green and low-carbon growth was among...
Toll on mental health
53 seconds ago
Toll on mental health

Just as millions of people dared to hope a two-year pandemic was...
Europe’s far-right in a quagmire
1 min ago
Europe’s far-right in a quagmire

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged far-right movements across Europe into an...
Photographer gives Greeks online tour of China
1 min ago
Photographer gives Greeks online tour of China

A Greek photographer is taking his compatriots on a journey to China,...
Adsence Ad 300X600