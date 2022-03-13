Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Queen is urging Windsor, Sandringham, and Buckingham Palace to take in Ukrainian migrants

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Queen
Queen Elizabeth II has been urged to open the doors of royal homes for the Ukrainian refugees escaping the conflict.

A radio caller named Robin from Whitehaven, Cumbria, offered that the refugees be housed in the royal apartments’ vacant space.

Speaking to LBC, Robin said: “I totally commend people taking anyone into their houses.

“We could make use of all the empty royal properties.

“You’ve got Balmoral, you’ve got Windsor Castle, you’ve got Sandringham, you’ve got any amount of places with empty rooms and they’re all paid for by the state so it isn’t as though it’s free. We pay for it through our taxes.”

Many royal residences may be maintained thanks to taxpayers’ money, Sandringham and Balmoral are both private properties of the Queen, according to express.co.uk.

It is to mention here that the 95-year-old monarch has made a “generous donation” to help support people escaping the war in Ukraine. But Robin insisted more could be done if empty rooms at royal residences could be converted to house those seeking refuge in the UK.

Andrew Pierce, host of the program, suggested the caller could be onto something as he pointed out “Buckingham Palace has got about 450 rooms.”

He added: “They could all bed down in Buckingham Palace and it wouldn’t be a cost because it’s already paid for.”

The Queen would reportedly not be returning to live in central London but would instead remain at Windsor Castle.

